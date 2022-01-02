Ban on Chinese gadgets in government begins

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A ban on Chinese-made electronics for government use took effect yesterday, with central and local government agencies reporting a near-total replacement of such devices, a source familiar with the matter said yesterday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said that only in a few cases did the Executive Yuan grant approval to certain agencies to retain electronic products made in China for training or evaluation purposes.

The source declined to elaborate on brands, models and the quantity of Chinese-made equipment still in use, citing the sensitivity of the information.

A man points to the Google Play app logo on a Huawei smartphone in an illustration picture on May 20, 2019. Photo: Reuters

Products by Huawei Technologies Co (華為) are under particular scrutiny due to the company’s links to the Chinese military, the source said.

Another priority is the prohibition of personal devices used in government agency networks, they said.

The administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has been reticent about the prevalence of Chinese electronics in government agencies prior to the ban.

In a document dated May last year, the Executive Yuan said that 19,256 electronic devices — including 4,556 Chinese-made drones and security cameras — were utilized in 2,596 agencies, including schools.

The most prevalent Chinese manufacturers of drones and cameras in use were SZ DJI Technology Co (大疆創新), TP-Link Technologies Co (普聯技術) and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co (海康威視), it said.

The Executive Yuan announced the ban in December 2020, citing information security concerns. It prohibits Chinese electronics from government use, personal software on work devices and personal electronics in government networks.

The Executive Yuan also said that all local and central government agencies must account for Chinese electronics used by contractors and subcontractors, urging them to replace the equipment before this year.