Japan’s government yesterday mapped out a plan to release contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant into the sea, including compensation standards for local industry and the compilation of a safety assessment report.
Japan in April said that it would discharge more than 1 million tonnes of contaminated water in stages after treatment and dilution, starting in about the spring of 2023.
The April announcement provoked concerns from local fishers, and objections from China and South Korea.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Earlier this month, the plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) outlined detailed plans for the disposal, including building an underwater tunnel to release the water.
Under the government scheme, Japan aims to set standards for compensation for damage caused by what it described as harmful rumors on local industries such as fishing, tourism and agriculture, while reinforcing monitoring capability and transparency to avoid reputational damage.
Japan also expects the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to compile an interim safety assessment next year, based on its review over the safety of the treated water, competence of local analytical laboratories and regulatory frameworks, it said.
In an effort to improve transparency to gain the trust of the international community, Japan in April asked the IAEA to conduct a review to assess and advise on the handling of the water.
A decade after a massive earthquake and tsunami ravaged the country’s northeastern coast, disabling the plant and causing the world’s worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl, nearly 1.3 million tonnes of contaminated water has accumulated at the site.
The water is stored in tanks at an annual cost of about ￥100 billion (US$870 million) and space is running out.
Japan has said that the release is necessary to press ahead with the complex decommissioning of the plant.
It says that similarly filtered water is routinely released from nuclear plants around the world.
TAIWANESE MEASURES: The minister of health said he was watching the situation across the Taiwan Strait and might initiate an evacuation if the lockdown persisted China has locked down 13 million residents in Xian, Shaanxi Province, following a spike in COVID-19 cases, just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympics in Beijing, about 1,000km to the west. Xian yesterday reported 63 locally transmitted cases, pushing the city’s total to at least 211 over the past week. “We are not receiving any new guests, and no present guests are allowed to leave the hotel,” said a receptionist at the Hanting Hotel in Xian, who only gave her surname, Li. “Including the guests, we are required to take a test once every two days.” Li said. “There will be
CAUSING DELAYS: EVA Airways has halted flights from Kaohsiung and Songshan airports to Shanghai’s Pudong airport until Feb. 3 due to a new disinfection process The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one local and 23 imported COVID-19 cases — the highest daily number of imported cases this year. Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said the local case is a man in his 30s who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19. He underwent a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on Saturday, as he wanted to accompany someone to hospital, and it came back positive yesterday with a cycle threshold (Ct) value of 34.1, Lo said. He tested negative in a second PCR test, and tested
‘SERIOUS CONCERNS’: A spokesman said that the US reaffirmed its commitment to work with like-minded countries to push back against China’s coercive behavior US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday spoke with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte and underscored the US’ “ironclad” solidarity with the Baltic nation in the face of pressure from China. “It’s important for all partners in the EU, US and Indo-Pacific to work together to counter acts of coercion,” Simonyte wrote on Twitter yesterday after the call with Blinken. Beijing has imposed a series of political and economic sanctions against Lithuania since it agreed to host the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania, which opened in Vilnius on Nov. 18. “Secretary Blinken noted troubling public reports that People’s Republic of China (PRC)
‘SPECIAL TIES’: The countries have a common destiny and should formalize channels for dialogue on security, the head of a newly founded group of local officials said An alliance of Japanese local government heads on Thursday called on Tokyo to draw up a Japanese version of the US’ Taiwan Relations Act to improve bilateral cooperation on security. The legislation would create a bilateral channel for security and political dialogues that both countries need, the Japan-Taiwan Co-Prosperity Chiefs Alliance told its founding event in Tokyo. The alliance comprises 127 city and village mayors, 42 of whom participated in the event. Kaga Mayor Riku Miyamoto, who chairs the alliance, said ahead of the event that the increasing risk of an emergency in the Taiwan Strait breaking out has sparked discussion in Japan. Miyamoto