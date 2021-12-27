The Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) new EMU3000 intercity express train set out on its maiden voyage from Taitung Station yesterday.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), who attended the inauguration, said the addition of EMU3000 trains would significantly improve the quality of service and provide greater passenger capacity.
The EMU3000 is the TRA’s newest model of intercity express train. It was imported from Japan to the Port of Hualien on July 30, and after a series of tests and modifications, passed the TUV Rheinland Group’s safety verification process on Tuesday last week.
Photo courtesy of Liu Chao-hao’s office via CNA
The EMU3000, made by Japanese manufacturer Hitachi, also received the Good Design Best 100 award from Japan’s Good Design Award program this year for its exterior and internal design.
Taitung is a very beautiful place, but it is not easy to travel there due to limited transportation, Su said, adding it is a long-term problem that cannot be solved in a day.
The EMU3000 is expected to significantly improve transportation services in eastern Taiwan, he said.
The TRA said that it plans to take delivery of seven EMU3000 trains with 84 cars in total by the end of next year.
Hung Tsung-kai (洪宗楷), executive director of the Executive Yuan’s Eastern Taiwan Joint Services Center, said that the Taroko and Puyuma Express trains only have eight cars, providing 372 seats, while the new EMU3000 train has 12 cars, providing 538 seats.
This would significantly increase capacity and improve eastern Taiwan’s transportation network, Hung said.
Additional reporting by Wang Chin-yi
Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom (王力宏) yesterday issued a public apology to his ex-wife Lee Jinglei (李靚蕾) over allegations that he had been unfaithful during their marriage, and said he would temporarily withdraw from the entertainment business. “I will no longer give any explanations or defend myself. I didn’t manage the marriage properly, caused trouble to my family and didn’t maintain the public the image that an idol should have. It was all my fault,” Wang wrote on Facebook. Lee on Sunday had demanded an apology from Wang and his father, threatening legal action if one was not provided by 3pm that day. Lee
The Taiwan High Court yesterday handed down a more than 100-year prison sentence to 26-year-old Lin Ho-chun (林和駿), for using social media to entice teenage girls to send him naked photographs and videos that he later shared with his friends. An investigation of Lin’s computer found 81 victims, mostly underage girls, and last year he had been handed a jail term of three years, four months in a first ruling by Taipei District Court for contravening the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), issuing threats to some of the victims and other related offenses. The case attracted attention as Lin
TAIWANESE MEASURES: The minister of health said he was watching the situation across the Taiwan Strait and might initiate an evacuation if the lockdown persisted China has locked down 13 million residents in Xian, Shaanxi Province, following a spike in COVID-19 cases, just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympics in Beijing, about 1,000km to the west. Xian yesterday reported 63 locally transmitted cases, pushing the city’s total to at least 211 over the past week. “We are not receiving any new guests, and no present guests are allowed to leave the hotel,” said a receptionist at the Hanting Hotel in Xian, who only gave her surname, Li. “Including the guests, we are required to take a test once every two days.” Li said. “There will be
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced three enhanced measures to improve COVID-19 prevention in quarantine hotels, while urging quarantined people who selected the “7+7 (+7)” option to strictly follow the regulations, as the first group of people who selected the option were allowed to return home. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said after investigating two cluster infections at quarantine hotels, the CECC would implement three enhanced measures to improve safety at the hotels. Two clusters of COVID-19 infections were last week reported at a quarantine hotel in Taoyuan — where