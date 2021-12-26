Yushan (玉山), the nation’s highest peak at 3,952m, saw brief snowfall yesterday morning, as a strong continental cold air mass blanketed Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.
The snowfall started at 6:25am, but initially only lasted for two minutes, the bureau said, adding that two further short bouts of snowfall followed until 8:50am.
Temperatures continued to drop yesterday, with nighttime lows of 13°C in northern Taiwan, and 17°C in the central and southern regions, it added.
Photo courtesy of the Yushan National Park Headquarters
Crowds surged to Nantou County’s Wuling (武嶺) on Hehuanshan (合歡山), hoping to catch a glimpse of snow at 3,275m above sea level.
No snow was reported until noon, but a short hailstorm raised the hopes of some optimistic visitors for snow later in the day.
The Directorate-General of Highways said it was not ruling out snow on high-altitude roads from today until early on Tuesday.
Photo: CNA
The agency urged people driving along roads near Hehuanshan and the Central Cross-island Highway to be careful of slippery roads.
It would be closely monitoring road conditions and consult the weather bureau when dispatching patrols, the agency said.
Only vehicles with snow chains would be allowed to drive on icy roads, the agency said, adding that, if necessary, it would close affected sections of road.
Drivers should pay attention to traffic news on the radio, it added.
The CWB forecasts that the cold front would strengthen from tomorrow until early Tuesday, with temperatures as low as 12°C to 13°C in most of northern Taiwan and 10°C to 11°C in some areas.
In southern Taiwan, as well as Hualien and Taitung counties, the bureau said it expected lows of 14°C to 15°C.
The cold front is also carrying moisture, the bureau said, forecasting rain in northern Taiwan, and sporadic showers in central and southern parts of the country.
Snow might fall at above 3,000m above sea level, it said.
Temperatures would start rising on Tuesday, the bureau added.
Additional reporting by Tung Chen-Kuo
Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom (王力宏) yesterday issued a public apology to his ex-wife Lee Jinglei (李靚蕾) over allegations that he had been unfaithful during their marriage, and said he would temporarily withdraw from the entertainment business. “I will no longer give any explanations or defend myself. I didn’t manage the marriage properly, caused trouble to my family and didn’t maintain the public the image that an idol should have. It was all my fault,” Wang wrote on Facebook. Lee on Sunday had demanded an apology from Wang and his father, threatening legal action if one was not provided by 3pm that day. Lee
The Taiwan High Court yesterday handed down a more than 100-year prison sentence to 26-year-old Lin Ho-chun (林和駿), for using social media to entice teenage girls to send him naked photographs and videos that he later shared with his friends. An investigation of Lin’s computer found 81 victims, mostly underage girls, and last year he had been handed a jail term of three years, four months in a first ruling by Taipei District Court for contravening the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), issuing threats to some of the victims and other related offenses. The case attracted attention as Lin
TAIWANESE MEASURES: The minister of health said he was watching the situation across the Taiwan Strait and might initiate an evacuation if the lockdown persisted China has locked down 13 million residents in Xian, Shaanxi Province, following a spike in COVID-19 cases, just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympics in Beijing, about 1,000km to the west. Xian yesterday reported 63 locally transmitted cases, pushing the city’s total to at least 211 over the past week. “We are not receiving any new guests, and no present guests are allowed to leave the hotel,” said a receptionist at the Hanting Hotel in Xian, who only gave her surname, Li. “Including the guests, we are required to take a test once every two days.” Li said. “There will be
TALK VS ACTION: Hsinchu City’s mayor said ‘greater Hsinchu’ should be made a reality soon, but the Hsinchu County commissioner said that more public debate was required President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other senior officials support a merger of Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) announced yesterday following a high-level meeting at the presidential residence. The attendees, who included senior government officials and other prominent Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members, discussed key policy measures following Saturday’s referendum, Chang said. Tsai hopes the party caucus can back government policies while obtaining support from across party lines for the national budget, Chang added, referencing a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) boycott of the budget bill over what the KMT called partisan campaigning by DPP officials ahead of