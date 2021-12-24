China has locked down 13 million residents in Xian, Shaanxi Province, following a spike in COVID-19 cases, just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympics in Beijing, about 1,000km to the west.
Xian yesterday reported 63 locally transmitted cases, pushing the city’s total to at least 211 over the past week.
“We are not receiving any new guests, and no present guests are allowed to leave the hotel,” said a receptionist at the Hanting Hotel in Xian, who only gave her surname, Li.
Photo: Reuters
“Including the guests, we are required to take a test once every two days.” Li said. “There will be an impact on our business, and we have no idea how long it will last.”
The owner of a local bookshop said he had closed 10 days before, “fearing the worsening of the epidemic situation.”
“I am now staying at home watching television,” said the owner, who gave only his surname, Xiao.
Movement outside his compound required permission from the local neighborhood committee, he said.
“I think the situation will get better eventually, and I don’t worry at all because we have the government behind us,” Xiao said.
One person from each household would be allowed out every two days to buy household necessities, a government order said.
It took effect at midnight on Wednesday, with no word on when it might be lifted.
There was no word on whether the virus was the Omicron or Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
China has recorded seven Omicron cases — four in Guangzhou, two in Changsha and one in Tianjin.
China has also been dealing with a substantial outbreak in several cities in Zhejiang Province, although isolation measures there have been more narrowly targeted.
Authorities have adopted strict pandemic control measures under a policy of seeking to drive new transmissions to zero, leading to frequent lockdowns, universal masking and mass testing.
While the policy has not been entirely successful and led to massive disruptions in travel and trade, Beijing credits it with largely containing the spread of the virus.
The Xian restrictions are some of the harshest since China last year imposed a strict lockdown on more than 11 million people in and around Wuhan, after COVID-19 was first detected there in late 2019.
In Taipei, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) was asked whether Taiwanese would be evacuated from Xian by charter flights.
There would be a response, but lockdowns of cities occur often in China, Chen said.
If the Xian lockdown goes on for too long, the government would discuss the possibility of an evacuation, he said.
Additional reporting by CNA
NATIONAL DIRECTION: Democracy continues to be the strongest form of defense for Taiwan as the government looks to the challenges ahead, President Tsai Ing-wen said Four initiatives challenging the government’s policies on energy, food safety, environmental protection and regulations governing referendums failed to pass yesterday in a national referendum characterized by a relatively low turnout and nearly identical vote margins on all four issues. Under the Referendum Act (公民投票法), a referendum can only pass if an initiative is supported by at least one-quarter of all eligible voters, and the “yes” votes exceed the “no” votes. For yesterday’s vote, that meant an initiative could only pass if it garnered at least 4,956,367 “yes” votes and there were fewer “no” votes. Referendum No. 17, proposed by nuclear power advocate
Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom (王力宏) yesterday issued a public apology to his ex-wife Lee Jinglei (李靚蕾) over allegations that he had been unfaithful during their marriage, and said he would temporarily withdraw from the entertainment business. “I will no longer give any explanations or defend myself. I didn’t manage the marriage properly, caused trouble to my family and didn’t maintain the public the image that an idol should have. It was all my fault,” Wang wrote on Facebook. Lee on Sunday had demanded an apology from Wang and his father, threatening legal action if one was not provided by 3pm that day. Lee
The Taiwan High Court yesterday handed down a more than 100-year prison sentence to 26-year-old Lin Ho-chun (林和駿), for using social media to entice teenage girls to send him naked photographs and videos that he later shared with his friends. An investigation of Lin’s computer found 81 victims, mostly underage girls, and last year he had been handed a jail term of three years, four months in a first ruling by Taipei District Court for contravening the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), issuing threats to some of the victims and other related offenses. The case attracted attention as Lin
‘HARDEN UP’: Many Taiwanese in the US love to watch football, but the NFL risks losing that market, a football fan said, adding that the league should ‘not kowtow to China’ The US National Football League (NFL) labeled Taiwan as a part of China in its latest global marketing plan, igniting protests by a Taiwanese civic group in the US on Friday. The controversy erupted after the NFL announced in a statement on Wednesday that it awarded 18 teams marketing rights to 26 regions across eight countries. The statement included a color-coded world map that identified Taiwan as part of China, with both colored in red under the market for the Los Angeles Rams. “This groundbreaking, new initiative grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as part of an