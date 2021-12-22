Washington on Monday named US Undersecretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya as special coordinator for Tibet, drawing warnings from China to stay out of its internal affairs.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Zeya would lead US efforts to preserve the Chinese-ruled territory’s religious, cultural and linguistic heritage in the face of human rights abuses by Beijing.
Beijing has consistently refused to deal with a US coordinator on Tibet and denounced the move as political manipulation.
Photo: AFP
“By naming a special coordinator for Tibetan issues, the US is interfering with China’s domestic affairs,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters in Beijing. “China firmly rejects this and we will never recognize this designation. We urge the US to take concrete actions to abide by its commitment of recognizing Tibet as part of China and not supporting Tibet’s independence, and stop using Tibetan-related issues to interfere in China’s domestic affairs.”
Blinken said Zeya would seek to promote dialogue between China and Tibet’s spiritual leader-in-exile, the Dalai Lama, or democratically elected Tibetan leaders.
“She will lead US efforts to preserve the religious, cultural, and linguistic heritage of Tibetans who are facing human rights abuses and challenges to their livelihoods and environment,” Blinken wrote on Twitter.
China last year reacted angrily and accused the US of seeking to destabilize Tibet after the administration of former US president Donald Trump appointed Zeya’s predecessor to the same role.
US-China relations have been at their lowest point in decades over a range of issues, including Taiwan, Hong Kong, human rights, the South China Sea, COVID-19 and trade.
China seized control of Tibet after its troops entered the region in 1950 in what it calls a “peaceful liberation.”
Tibet has since become one of the most restricted areas in the nation. Critics say Beijing’s rule amounts to “cultural genocide.”
The International Campaign for Tibet advocacy group welcomed Zeya’s new role and in an e-mailed statement interim president Bhuchung Tsering urged Zeya to take the lead in gathering support from like-minded nations to formulate a common approach on Tibet, as mandated by the Tibetan Policy and Support Act passed by the US Congress last year.
NATIONAL DIRECTION: Democracy continues to be the strongest form of defense for Taiwan as the government looks to the challenges ahead, President Tsai Ing-wen said Four initiatives challenging the government’s policies on energy, food safety, environmental protection and regulations governing referendums failed to pass yesterday in a national referendum characterized by a relatively low turnout and nearly identical vote margins on all four issues. Under the Referendum Act (公民投票法), a referendum can only pass if an initiative is supported by at least one-quarter of all eligible voters, and the “yes” votes exceed the “no” votes. For yesterday’s vote, that meant an initiative could only pass if it garnered at least 4,956,367 “yes” votes and there were fewer “no” votes. Referendum No. 17, proposed by nuclear power advocate
Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom (王力宏) yesterday issued a public apology to his ex-wife Lee Jinglei (李靚蕾) over allegations that he had been unfaithful during their marriage, and said he would temporarily withdraw from the entertainment business. “I will no longer give any explanations or defend myself. I didn’t manage the marriage properly, caused trouble to my family and didn’t maintain the public the image that an idol should have. It was all my fault,” Wang wrote on Facebook. Lee on Sunday had demanded an apology from Wang and his father, threatening legal action if one was not provided by 3pm that day. Lee
The Taiwan High Court yesterday handed down a more than 100-year prison sentence to 26-year-old Lin Ho-chun (林和駿), for using social media to entice teenage girls to send him naked photographs and videos that he later shared with his friends. An investigation of Lin’s computer found 81 victims, mostly underage girls, and last year he had been handed a jail term of three years, four months in a first ruling by Taipei District Court for contravening the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), issuing threats to some of the victims and other related offenses. The case attracted attention as Lin
The Executive Yuan yesterday told Beijing to stop engaging in cognitive warfare to intervene in Taiwan’s internal affairs, as the nation prepares to vote on four referendums tomorrow. During a news briefing on Wednesday, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) posed 10 questions about what democracy means to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government. Ma accused the DPP of sowing discord in Taiwanese society, suppressing dissidents, manipulating disagreements between different ethnic groups, exaggerating Chinese military threats, and directly or indirectly meddling in Hong Kong’s affairs, among other allegations. In Taipei, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said that the allegations