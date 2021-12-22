The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading faster than the Delta variant and causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from COVID-19, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.
WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan added that it would be “unwise” to conclude from early evidence that Omicron was a milder variant than previous ones.
“With the numbers going up, all health systems are going to be under strain,” Swaminathan told journalists in Geneva, Switzerland.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The Omicron variant is successfully evading some immune responses, Swaminathan said, meaning that the booster programs being rolled out in many nations ought to be targeted toward people with weaker immune systems.
“There is now consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant and it is more likely people vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 could be infected or reinfected,” Tedros told the news conference.
Their comments echoed the findings of a study by Imperial College London, which last week said that the risk of reinfection was more than five times higher and Omicron has shown no sign of being milder than Delta.
However, WHO officials said that other forms of immunity vaccinations might prevent infection and disease.
While the antibody defenses from some actions have been undermined, there has been hope that T-cells, the second pillar of an immune response, can prevent severe disease by attacking infected human cells.
“Although we are seeing a reduction in the neutralization antibodies, almost all preliminary analysis shows T-cell mediated immunity remains intact, that is what we really require,” WHO expert Abdi Mahamud said.
However, highlighting how little is known about how to handle the Omicron variant that was only detected last month, Swaminathan said: “Of course there is a challenge, many of the monoclonals will not work with Omicron.”
She gave no details as she referred to the treatments that mimic natural antibodies in fighting off infections. Some drugmakers have suggested the same.
In the short term, Tedros said that holiday festivities would in many places lead to “increased cases, overwhelmed health systems and more deaths,” urging people to postpone gatherings.
“An event canceled is better than a life canceled,” he said.
However, the WHO team also offered some hope to a weary world facing the new wave that next year would be the year that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already killed more than 5.6 million people worldwide, would end.
It pointed to the development of second and third-generation vaccines, and the further development of antimicrobial treatments and other innovations.
“[We] hope to consign this disease to a relatively mild disease that is easily prevented, that is easily treated,” WHO head emergency expert Mike Ryan said. “If we can keep virus transmission to minimum, then we can bring the pandemic to an end.”
However, Tedros also said that China, where SARS-CoV-2 was first detected, must be forthcoming with data and information related to its origin to help the response going forward.
“We need to continue until we know the origins, we need to push harder because we should learn from what happened this time in order to [do] better in the future,” Tedros said.
NATIONAL DIRECTION: Democracy continues to be the strongest form of defense for Taiwan as the government looks to the challenges ahead, President Tsai Ing-wen said Four initiatives challenging the government’s policies on energy, food safety, environmental protection and regulations governing referendums failed to pass yesterday in a national referendum characterized by a relatively low turnout and nearly identical vote margins on all four issues. Under the Referendum Act (公民投票法), a referendum can only pass if an initiative is supported by at least one-quarter of all eligible voters, and the “yes” votes exceed the “no” votes. For yesterday’s vote, that meant an initiative could only pass if it garnered at least 4,956,367 “yes” votes and there were fewer “no” votes. Referendum No. 17, proposed by nuclear power advocate
Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom (王力宏) yesterday issued a public apology to his ex-wife Lee Jinglei (李靚蕾) over allegations that he had been unfaithful during their marriage, and said he would temporarily withdraw from the entertainment business. “I will no longer give any explanations or defend myself. I didn’t manage the marriage properly, caused trouble to my family and didn’t maintain the public the image that an idol should have. It was all my fault,” Wang wrote on Facebook. Lee on Sunday had demanded an apology from Wang and his father, threatening legal action if one was not provided by 3pm that day. Lee
The Taiwan High Court yesterday handed down a more than 100-year prison sentence to 26-year-old Lin Ho-chun (林和駿), for using social media to entice teenage girls to send him naked photographs and videos that he later shared with his friends. An investigation of Lin’s computer found 81 victims, mostly underage girls, and last year he had been handed a jail term of three years, four months in a first ruling by Taipei District Court for contravening the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), issuing threats to some of the victims and other related offenses. The case attracted attention as Lin
The Executive Yuan yesterday told Beijing to stop engaging in cognitive warfare to intervene in Taiwan’s internal affairs, as the nation prepares to vote on four referendums tomorrow. During a news briefing on Wednesday, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) posed 10 questions about what democracy means to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government. Ma accused the DPP of sowing discord in Taiwanese society, suppressing dissidents, manipulating disagreements between different ethnic groups, exaggerating Chinese military threats, and directly or indirectly meddling in Hong Kong’s affairs, among other allegations. In Taipei, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said that the allegations