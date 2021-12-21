The streets of Santiago on Sunday erupted in celebration after leftist millennial Gabriel Boric became Chile’s youngest president-elect with an unexpectedly large victory over his far-right rival in a polarizing race.
Boric, 35, garnered nearly 56 percent of the vote compared with 44 percent for Jose Antonio Kast, who conceded even before the final result was known.
Tens of thousands of Chileans took to the streets of the capital and other cities after Kast’s concession, honking horns in approval, brandishing pro-Boric placards, waving the rainbow LGBTQ flag and shouting: “Viva Chile.”
Photo: AFP
Fireworks lit the skies for hours.
“I’m thrilled, I am crying with joy. We dealt a blow to fascism,” pharmacy worker Jennie Enriquez, 45, said.
“I am happy because there are going to be many changes that will help the people and the working class,” construction worker Luis Astorga, 58, added.
Boric had campaigned on the promise of installing a “social welfare” state, increasing taxes and social spending in a nation with one of the world’s largest gaps between rich and poor.
Branded a “communist” by his detractors, he vowed in his first official address to “expand social rights” in Chile, but to do so with “fiscal responsibility.”
“We will do it protecting our macroeconomy, we will do it well ... to improve pensions and healthcare,” he said.
Kast congratulated Boric, who leads an alliance that includes Chile’s Communist Party, “on his great triumph.”
“From today on, he is the president-elect of Chile, and he deserves all our respect and constructive cooperation. Chile always comes first,” he said.
Kast is an apologist for brutal Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and his neo-liberal economic model, credited with Chile’s relative wealth, but blamed for its deep-rooted social inequality.
He opposes same-sex marriage, contraception and abortion, and had initially pledged to close the Chilean Ministry of Women’s Affairs, a promise he later rowed back on.
According to a projection by Chile’s Servel election body, turnout was more than 55 percent — a record since voting became voluntary in 2012.
Boric won by a margin of nearly 1 million ballots out of 8.3 million cast by 15 million eligible voters.
“Clearly more young people came out, it seems clear ... that Boric managed to mobilize the segment that is more difficult to mobilize, which is the segment of young people,” Claudia Heiss of the University of Chile said.
“All [Kast’s] anti-rights, anti-women, anti-gay speech, I think it helped mobilize that young segment,” she said.
The new president faces the difficult task of healing a society reeling from a polarizing campaign replete with antagonistic attacks and fake news onslaughts.
For a nation that has voted centrist since the democratic ousting of Pinochet 31 years ago, it was a stark choice between two polar opposite political outsiders.
Boric on Sunday reiterated his plans for “a more humane Chile, a more dignified Chile, a more egalitarian Chile.”
SUPPLY PARTNER? Analysts believe Intel Corp CEO Pat Gelsinger came for TSMC’s 3-nanometer chips, which are to be the most advanced when they roll out next year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is an important and long-term partner, Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger said yesterday upon arriving in Taiwan on a trip that is widely believed to be a quest to secure the Hsinchu-based chipmaker as a supplier of advanced 3-nanometer chips. The move would seem to backtrack Gelsinger’s remarks that Taiwan is geopolitically unsafe, and that the US should not overly depend on Asia for semiconductors, but should invest more in the country’s homegrown chipmakers. With the construction of a new fabrication factory in Phoenix, Arizona — its first major expansion overseas — TSMC is
NATIONAL DIRECTION: Democracy continues to be the strongest form of defense for Taiwan as the government looks to the challenges ahead, President Tsai Ing-wen said Four initiatives challenging the government’s policies on energy, food safety, environmental protection and regulations governing referendums failed to pass yesterday in a national referendum characterized by a relatively low turnout and nearly identical vote margins on all four issues. Under the Referendum Act (公民投票法), a referendum can only pass if an initiative is supported by at least one-quarter of all eligible voters, and the “yes” votes exceed the “no” votes. For yesterday’s vote, that meant an initiative could only pass if it garnered at least 4,956,367 “yes” votes and there were fewer “no” votes. Referendum No. 17, proposed by nuclear power advocate
The Executive Yuan yesterday told Beijing to stop engaging in cognitive warfare to intervene in Taiwan’s internal affairs, as the nation prepares to vote on four referendums tomorrow. During a news briefing on Wednesday, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) posed 10 questions about what democracy means to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government. Ma accused the DPP of sowing discord in Taiwanese society, suppressing dissidents, manipulating disagreements between different ethnic groups, exaggerating Chinese military threats, and directly or indirectly meddling in Hong Kong’s affairs, among other allegations. In Taipei, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said that the allegations
TAOYUAN: Genome sequencing results show the same Delta strain of SARS-CoV-2, suggesting that one of the travelers infected three others staying at the same hotel Four people have been identified as being part of a COVID-19 cluster infection at a quarantine hotel in Taoyuan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The four are Taiwanese nationals who returned to the country at different times over the past three weeks from China, Vietnam and Hong Kong, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, told a daily news briefing. Although the four checked into the hotel at different times, their stays overlapped and they were assigned to neighboring rooms on the sixth floor, Lo said, adding that genome