People arriving in Taiwan are required to have six COVID-19 tests within the first 22 days of their arrival, as part of new COVID-19 prevention measures adopted in response to a cluster infection at a quarantine hotel, authorities said on Thursday.
The requirement applies to all arrivals between Tuesday and Feb. 14, regardless of their vaccination status or choice of quarantine plan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.
Under the previous regulations, arrivals were required to take only three or four COVID-19 tests after entering the country, but that has changed amid a cluster infection of four cases at a quarantine hotel in Taoyuan and the buildup to the Lunar New Year holiday, the center said.
Photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau
Over the next two months, people who quarantine for the full 14 days at a hotel would receive a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on the first and last day, as well as four rapid tests administered over their first 22 days in Taiwan, the CECC said.
Travelers who opt to undergo the “10+4” or “7+7” quarantine schemes, which allows them to spend their first 10 or seven days at a hotel or government facility and complete their quarantine at home, would take three PCR tests — upon arrival, on their last day at the hotel or government facility, and on the last two days of the 14-day period, the CECC said.
They must also take three rapid tests during their first 22 days in Taiwan, it said, adding that the government would cover the cost of all the tests.
Under the “7+7” plan all members of the household in which the person is quarantining for the final seven days would be required to take two self-paid rapid COVID-19 tests, the CECC said.
SUPPLY PARTNER? Analysts believe Intel Corp CEO Pat Gelsinger came for TSMC’s 3-nanometer chips, which are to be the most advanced when they roll out next year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is an important and long-term partner, Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger said yesterday upon arriving in Taiwan on a trip that is widely believed to be a quest to secure the Hsinchu-based chipmaker as a supplier of advanced 3-nanometer chips. The move would seem to backtrack Gelsinger’s remarks that Taiwan is geopolitically unsafe, and that the US should not overly depend on Asia for semiconductors, but should invest more in the country’s homegrown chipmakers. With the construction of a new fabrication factory in Phoenix, Arizona — its first major expansion overseas — TSMC is
STEP FORWARD: The resolution passed by Germany’s parliament called on Berlin to re-evaluate its Taiwan policy, but the formation of diplomatic relations was opposed The German Bundestag has passed a resolution calling on the government to reassess its Taiwan policy and deepen exchanges with Taipei, but ruled out the possibility of establishing diplomatic relations with Taiwan. The Petitions Committee of Germany’s new parliament, which met for the first time in October following a federal election in September, passed the resolution on Thursday. The committee also referred an earlier motion on establishing formal diplomatic relations with the Republic of China to the German Federal Foreign Office and each parliamentary caucus. The resolution says that since the Federal Republic of Germany and the People’s Republic of China established diplomatic
LOOKING AHEAD: After a series of breakthroughs, the global tech industry is focusing on quantum computers to drive technological evolution, chairman Young Liu said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday announced that its research institute would establish a laboratory to develop trapped ion quantum computers, boosting quantum computing technology research and development in Taiwan. Quantum computing would be an important tool for Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), as the company focuses on its Foxconn 3.0 “3 plus 3” transformation initiative, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told the online Next Forum hosted by the Hon Hai Research Institute. The Foxconn 3.0 “3 plus 3” initiative refers to developing three emerging sectors — electric vehicles, robots and digital healthcare — through the
TAOYUAN: Genome sequencing results show the same Delta strain of SARS-CoV-2, suggesting that one of the travelers infected three others staying at the same hotel Four people have been identified as being part of a COVID-19 cluster infection at a quarantine hotel in Taoyuan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The four are Taiwanese nationals who returned to the country at different times over the past three weeks from China, Vietnam and Hong Kong, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, told a daily news briefing. Although the four checked into the hotel at different times, their stays overlapped and they were assigned to neighboring rooms on the sixth floor, Lo said, adding that genome