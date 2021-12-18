Arrivals to be tested six times for virus

Staff writer, with CNA





People arriving in Taiwan are required to have six COVID-19 tests within the first 22 days of their arrival, as part of new COVID-19 prevention measures adopted in response to a cluster infection at a quarantine hotel, authorities said on Thursday.

The requirement applies to all arrivals between Tuesday and Feb. 14, regardless of their vaccination status or choice of quarantine plan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

Under the previous regulations, arrivals were required to take only three or four COVID-19 tests after entering the country, but that has changed amid a cluster infection of four cases at a quarantine hotel in Taoyuan and the buildup to the Lunar New Year holiday, the center said.

A man in a hazmat suit disinfects a room in a quarantine hotel in Kaohsiung in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau

Over the next two months, people who quarantine for the full 14 days at a hotel would receive a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on the first and last day, as well as four rapid tests administered over their first 22 days in Taiwan, the CECC said.

Travelers who opt to undergo the “10+4” or “7+7” quarantine schemes, which allows them to spend their first 10 or seven days at a hotel or government facility and complete their quarantine at home, would take three PCR tests — upon arrival, on their last day at the hotel or government facility, and on the last two days of the 14-day period, the CECC said.

They must also take three rapid tests during their first 22 days in Taiwan, it said, adding that the government would cover the cost of all the tests.

Under the “7+7” plan all members of the household in which the person is quarantining for the final seven days would be required to take two self-paid rapid COVID-19 tests, the CECC said.