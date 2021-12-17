The Executive Yuan yesterday told Beijing to stop engaging in cognitive warfare to intervene in Taiwan’s internal affairs, as the nation prepares to vote on four referendums tomorrow.
During a news briefing on Wednesday, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) posed 10 questions about what democracy means to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government.
Ma accused the DPP of sowing discord in Taiwanese society, suppressing dissidents, manipulating disagreements between different ethnic groups, exaggerating Chinese military threats, and directly or indirectly meddling in Hong Kong’s affairs, among other allegations.
Photo: Lee Hsin-fang, Taipei Times
In Taipei, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said that the allegations are part of China’s disinformation campaign.
Aside from posing real threats by sending military aircraft and vessels into areas around Taiwan, China has been waging a cyberwar against Taiwan, Lo told a news conference.
It is ridiculous that China, which is not democratic at all, dares to tell Taiwan what democracy means, he said.
Taiwan is a sovereign nation, he said, telling Beijing to stop interfering in its internal affairs.
As for the government’s assessment about the referendum outcome, Lo said that Cabinet members have fully explained the government’s position on the four issues and asked people to vote “no.”
The referendums, covering issues related to energy transition and international trade relations, are pertinent to Taiwan’s development, he said.
The Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) attempts to cast the referendums as a vote of confidence about the Cabinet’s performance is a false and unnecessary connection, he added.
The government will respect the results of the referendums and take proper action, per the Referendum Act (公民投票法), he said, urging voters aged 18 and above to cast their ballots on time.
SUPPLY PARTNER? Analysts believe Intel Corp CEO Pat Gelsinger came for TSMC’s 3-nanometer chips, which are to be the most advanced when they roll out next year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is an important and long-term partner, Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger said yesterday upon arriving in Taiwan on a trip that is widely believed to be a quest to secure the Hsinchu-based chipmaker as a supplier of advanced 3-nanometer chips. The move would seem to backtrack Gelsinger’s remarks that Taiwan is geopolitically unsafe, and that the US should not overly depend on Asia for semiconductors, but should invest more in the country’s homegrown chipmakers. With the construction of a new fabrication factory in Phoenix, Arizona — its first major expansion overseas — TSMC is
STEP FORWARD: The resolution passed by Germany’s parliament called on Berlin to re-evaluate its Taiwan policy, but the formation of diplomatic relations was opposed The German Bundestag has passed a resolution calling on the government to reassess its Taiwan policy and deepen exchanges with Taipei, but ruled out the possibility of establishing diplomatic relations with Taiwan. The Petitions Committee of Germany’s new parliament, which met for the first time in October following a federal election in September, passed the resolution on Thursday. The committee also referred an earlier motion on establishing formal diplomatic relations with the Republic of China to the German Federal Foreign Office and each parliamentary caucus. The resolution says that since the Federal Republic of Germany and the People’s Republic of China established diplomatic
LOOKING AHEAD: After a series of breakthroughs, the global tech industry is focusing on quantum computers to drive technological evolution, chairman Young Liu said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday announced that its research institute would establish a laboratory to develop trapped ion quantum computers, boosting quantum computing technology research and development in Taiwan. Quantum computing would be an important tool for Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), as the company focuses on its Foxconn 3.0 “3 plus 3” transformation initiative, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told the online Next Forum hosted by the Hon Hai Research Institute. The Foxconn 3.0 “3 plus 3” initiative refers to developing three emerging sectors — electric vehicles, robots and digital healthcare — through the
OVERCOMING PRESSURE: Nicaragua’s decision would not dissuade Taiwan from its ‘determination to adhere to democracy and freedom,’ President Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan severed diplomatic ties with Nicaragua shortly after the Central American nation on Thursday switched recognition to China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Taiwan recalled staff from its embassy and technical mission after Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s administration announced that it would only recognize China, the ministry said. “The People’s Republic of China [PRC] is the only legitimate government that represents all China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory,” the Nicaraguan government said in a statement. “As of today, Nicaragua breaks its diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceases to have any official contact or relationship.” Although Nicaragua’s