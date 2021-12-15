Russia on Monday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution formally linking climate change and global security that was supported by a majority of UN member states.
Backed by Niger and Ireland, the draft resolution called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to “integrate climate-related security risk as a central component into comprehensive conflict-prevention strategies.”
The text won support from 12 of the council’s 15 members.
Photo: UN via AP
China abstained, while India voted against it, saying that global warming is chiefly an issue related to economic development, rather than international security.
The resolution had called on the UN secretary-general to report within two years “on the security implications” of climate change on issues addressed by the council, and sought recommendations on how these risks could be addressed.
For diplomats speaking on condition of anonymity, Russia’s opposition was difficult to understand, given that the resolution itself “was not radical,” one of them said.
US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that there was “no justification” for the veto.
Before the vote, Irish Ambassador to the UN Geraldine Byrne Nason said that the resolution was only a “modest first step.”
“We need to better understand this link” between security and climate change, she said, adding: “We need to look at it globally.”
Nigerien Ambassador to the UN Abdou Abarry called opposition to the draft resolution “shortsighted.”
Following the vote, Nason and Abarry denounced vetoes — which permanent council members the US, Britain, France, Russia and China have been able to wield since the UN was founded after World War II — as “an anachronism.”
“This council will never live up to its mandate for international peace and security if it does not adapt. It must reflect the moment we are now living in, the threats to international peace and security which we now face,” they said.
FIRST SINCE NOV. 4: Academia Sinica, where the woman reportedly contracted the disease, is to close its public areas, and postpone events or conduct them online A woman has tested positive for COVID-19 after being infected in Taiwan, the first domestic case since Nov. 4, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. The woman had a cycle threshold value of 15, indicating a recent infection, the CECC said. The CECC confirmed Chinese-language media reports that the woman works at a lab at Academia Sinica, where she is thought to have contracted the disease. The institution in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) said in a separate statement last night that all public areas on its campus would be closed today,
BIDEN-PUTIN TALKS: The national security adviser said Washington’s efforts over the past eight months in the Indo-Pacific have been to avoid an invasion scenario The US “will take every action” in diplomacy and deterrence to prevent the forcible unification of Taiwan by China in concurrence with a hypothetical Russian invasion of Ukraine, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday. Sullivan made the comment at a White House news conference following a teleconference between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier that day over the military standoff between Russia and Ukraine. A reporter asked: “Some observers have described a nightmare scenario where President Putin invades Ukraine and also, simultaneously, President Xi [Jinping, 習近平] uses force to ‘reunify’ Taiwan with China. Is the
STEP FORWARD: The resolution passed by Germany’s parliament called on Berlin to re-evaluate its Taiwan policy, but the formation of diplomatic relations was opposed The German Bundestag has passed a resolution calling on the government to reassess its Taiwan policy and deepen exchanges with Taipei, but ruled out the possibility of establishing diplomatic relations with Taiwan. The Petitions Committee of Germany’s new parliament, which met for the first time in October following a federal election in September, passed the resolution on Thursday. The committee also referred an earlier motion on establishing formal diplomatic relations with the Republic of China to the German Federal Foreign Office and each parliamentary caucus. The resolution says that since the Federal Republic of Germany and the People’s Republic of China established diplomatic
LOOKING AHEAD: After a series of breakthroughs, the global tech industry is focusing on quantum computers to drive technological evolution, chairman Young Liu said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday announced that its research institute would establish a laboratory to develop trapped ion quantum computers, boosting quantum computing technology research and development in Taiwan. Quantum computing would be an important tool for Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), as the company focuses on its Foxconn 3.0 “3 plus 3” transformation initiative, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told the online Next Forum hosted by the Hon Hai Research Institute. The Foxconn 3.0 “3 plus 3” initiative refers to developing three emerging sectors — electric vehicles, robots and digital healthcare — through the