Four alleged unification supporters yesterday disrupted a forum organized by the Taiwan East Turkestan Association in Taipei, shouting: “US Marines get out of Taiwan” and “Fucking USA” as an official representing the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) was about to take the podium.
Dolkun Isa, president of the Germany-based World Uyghur Congress, also attended the “Reveal the Truth: Uighur Tribunal” forum at the National 228 Memorial Museum in Taipei.
The individuals were asked to leave the premises, but they refused to do so, the association said.
Photo: Yang Cheng-yu, Taipei Times
Police escorted them out after about 10 minutes, it said.
The last individual only allowed himself to be led out of the museum after the AIT representative had concluded their remarks.
Protesters remained outside the museum voicing their opinions and waving banners with slogans such as “By the heaven’s will stands the great Chinese empire.”
Zhongzheng Second Police Precinct officials said that those who disrupted the forum were allegedly members of the Blue Sky Action Alliance and the Remove Tsai Ing-wen Alliance.
