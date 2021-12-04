Taiwanese and foreign lawmakers yesterday vowed to defend democracy and freedom, and counter disinformation, as they signed a joint statement at the closing of the Open Parliament Forum in Taipei.
The statement was signed by six foreign and Taiwanese legislators: Belizean House of Representatives Speaker Valerie Woods; Estonian lawmaker Juri Jaanson, who chairs the Estonian Support Group of Taiwan; Latvian Parliamentary Group for the Support of Taiwan chairman Janis Vucans; Lithuanian Parliamentary Group for Relations with Taiwan chairman Matas Maldeikis; Mexican Senator Nadia Navarro Acevedo; and independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) from Taiwan.
It was also signed by Hsiao Hsin-cheng (蕭新晟), who is a member of the Taiwan Open Parliament Multi-Stakeholder Forum, and US National Democratic Institute Asia-Pacific regional director Manpreet Singh Anand.
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
The signing ceremony was witnessed by Legislative Yuan Secretary-General Lin Jih-jia (林志嘉) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).
The signatories affirm their commitment to enhancing legislative openness and creating spaces for dialogue in full support of Taiwan’s first Open Parliament Action Plan 2021-2024, the statement said.
They are seeking to raise awareness of infringements on minority rights in the Asia-Pacific region and worldwide, and enable inclusive engagement of indigenous people, ethnic minorities and marginalized communities, including women, youth, LGBTQI+ individuals and people with disabilities, it said.
The signatories also aim to boost adherence to democratic norms through open parliamentary actions in response to challenges posed by illiberal influence operations, it said.
“Taiwan is the first country that is not a member of the Open Government Partnership, but is able to hold this event in Asia,” Wu said in his closing speech, describing the forum as a “monumental event.”
“We understand Taiwan’s democracy is not perfect, and our government, including the LY [Legislative Yuan], may not be as open and responsible as we decide to be,” he said. “But I can tell you that Taiwanese people never turn back after we embark on the road of democratization.”
“Taiwan has been seriously challenged by authoritarianism, which seems to be determined to crush our democracy through military coercion and hybrid warfare,” he said. “But we will never, never, never give in to authoritarianism. We have confidence that democracy will prevail at the end, and Taiwan will also prevail because we are a democracy.”
Saluting European participants from countries that are facing coercion from authoritarian neighbors, Wu said: “You are our beacon.”
The forum marks “a new beginning for democracies around the world to work together as one,” he added.
