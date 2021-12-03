Building a solid alliance against authoritarianism is the common goal of democratic nations worldwide, and Taiwan is willing to share its experience with the world, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday.
Tsai made the remarks at the Open Parliament Forum in Taipei, a two-day event that began yesterday.
In her opening speech, Tsai said that the participants were all key members of a solid democratic alliance that was expanding worldwide to repel authoritarianism.
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
Having experienced authoritarian rule, Taiwanese know that democracy is “a hard-won fruit” and should be continually reinforced, she said, adding that Taiwan has brought greater transparency to its parliamentary operations.
Situated on the front line of democracies, Taiwan is willing to share its experience, and defend democracy and freedom together with all democratic partners, she said.
Belizean House of Representatives Speaker Valerie Woods said that Taiwan is an important development partner for Latin American and Caribbean countries, while its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 is welcomed by Belize, which feels deeply about the impact of climate change.
Belize would continue to advocate for Taiwan’s participation in the international arena, including UN events, she said.
In his speech, US National Democratic Institute president Derek Mitchell recalled visiting Taiwan 33 years ago as a Mandarin student.
At that time, martial law had just been lifted and Taiwan was uncertain about its future, but now it has become a “beacon of democracy in Asia,” he said.
Taiwan has demonstrated its resilience in the face of constant security threats, he added.
In March, the institute — which is cohosting the forum — opened a branch office in Taiwan, and it has been working with local legislators to promote open parliaments, Mitchell said.
The institute aims to become a regional hub, helping Taiwan develop ties with other democracies and promoting cooperation in areas such as combating disinformation, and youth and women’s participation in politics, he added.
Trust is the most important quality for a democracy, Mitchell said, reflecting on the first session’s theme: “Parliamentary transparency, trust and inclusiveness.”
A democracy thrives when there is trust between the government and society, which is not the case in some countries, he said.
In a prerecorded message, Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil said he believes that the role played by engaged citizens remains “essential to the functioning of a standard democratic society.”
Other key principles of open governance are transparency and responsibility, he added.
Twenty-six members of parliament from 20 countries — including Belize, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and the US — are taking part in the forum, either in-person or via video link, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Additional reporting by CNA
‘BADGE OF HONOR’: Lithuanian lawmaker Dovile Sakaliene, who is on China’s travel ban list, said delegation members joked that they would be joining her on it soon A delegation led by the chairman of the Lithuanian Parliamentary Group for Relations with Taiwan yesterday arrived in Taipei to participate in a conference on democracy later this week. The group, led by Matas Maldeikis, a Lithuanian lawmaker and an outspoken critic of China, touched down at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 6:18am yesterday. Maldeikis said at the airport that he expected the trip to enhance understanding between Taiwan and Lithuania after cooperation between the two sides took a big step forward this past year. “This trip will be another step in understanding each other because we are dealing with the same challenges,”
GET A BOOST: After considering the potential for local outbreaks amid an increase in cases abroad, a committee recommended adolescents receive their second shots The level 2 COVID-19 alert is to be extended until Dec. 13, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it advised people in six high-risk groups to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. It also recommended that adolescents aged 12 to 17 who had a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine receive a second shot. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the nationwide level 2 alert would remain in place for two more weeks from today. Chen said that during New Year’s events eating and drinking might be allowed in designated areas, while
INVASION: Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said: ‘A Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency, and therefore an emergency for the Japan-US alliance’ Japan and the US could not stand by if China attacked Taiwan, and Beijing needs to understand this, former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said yesterday. Speaking virtually to a forum organized by Taiwanese think tank the Institute for National Policy Research, Abe said that the Senkaku Islands — known as the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台) in Taiwan — the Sakishima Islands and Yonaguni Island are only about 100km from Taiwan. An invasion of Taiwan would be a grave danger to Japan, he said. “A Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency, and therefore an emergency for the Japan-US alliance. People in Beijing, [Chinese] President
‘HISTORIC’: The passage of the resolution by both chambers of the French parliament shows their concrete support for Taiwan’s global participation, the foreign ministry said The government yesterday thanked the French National Assembly for adopting a resolution on Monday in support of Taiwan’s international participation, following a similar resolution passed by the French Senate in May. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the resolution’s passage as “historic” and as demonstrating the concrete support of both chambers of the French parliament for Taiwan’s participation in international affairs. Taiwan and France have shared a long-standing partnership characterized by a high level of trust, and based on the shared values of democracy, freedom and human rights, the ministry said. Passed on Monday in a 39-2 vote with three abstentions, the non-legally