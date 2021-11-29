An amendment that would cancel the pensions of retired military generals found to be collaborating with China was yesterday proposed by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Mei-hui (王美惠).
Wang cited comments made by retired air force general Hsia Ying-chou (夏瀛洲) during an interview with China’s Global Times newspaper as an example of how Beijing is attempting to use Taiwanese to change the narrative in Taiwan.
During the Global Times interview on Nov. 5, Hsia said: “Beijing has every right to send warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, as it is part of Chinese territory.”
Photo: Chen Yu-fu, Taipei Times
Wang proposed amending Article 9-3 of the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), which states that retired military or government officials may not “participate in any ceremony or activity held by ... the Mainland Area, which in [turn harms] the national dignity.”
In her proposed amendment, the penalty for such activity would be loss of the retiree’s pension, or a fine of up to NT$10 million (US$359,247).
“Helping China spread propaganda could have an impact on national sovereignty, and could serve as a model for China to engage in similar united front tactics,” Wang said.
Retired generals’ pensions come from taxpayer money, so they should be canceled if the retiree is found causing potential harm to those paying the pension, she said.
The act was amended in 2019 to prevent retired military and government officials from participating in Chinese political activities, but the amendment did not address harmful speech, and therefore needs to be amended further, she said.
“China is a growing threat. We must show our resolve in defending ourselves; we must be united and persevere in the defense of our freedom, democracy and constitutional systems; we must persevere in protecting our sovereignty and independence,” she said.
‘UNPRECEDENTED’: Taiwan’s envoy said that official wording framing Taiwan-China issues as not about unification or independence counters the narrative Beijing wants Use of the phrase “democratic Taiwan” by Germany’s new coalition government in official document shows that Taiwan-China issues are not about “independence” against “unification,” but about democracy against authoritarianism, Representative to Germany Shieh Jhy-wey (謝志偉) said yesterday. Germany’s Social Democratic Party, Free Democratic Party and the Greens — known as the “traffic light coalition” for their colors — on Wednesday inked a coalition agreement following elections on Sept. 26. The agreement, a blueprint for their governance for the next four years, mentions “Taiwan,” which is unprecedented, showing that the new German government is paying close attention to cross-strait peace and supports Taiwan’s
BIDEN NOD: A China watcher said that the inclusion of Taiwan is notable, as it is the only democratic state on the list that Washington does not officially recognize Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) and Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) are to attend the US-led Summit for Democracy on Dec. 9 and 10, the government said yesterday, after US President Joe Biden announced the list of guests for the virtual event. The US Department of State on Tuesday announced a list of 110 invited participants, including Taiwan, Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Japan and the UK. China and Russia were not invited, and Beijing expressed anger at the decision to invite Taiwan. The summit is to revolve around three key themes: Defending against authoritarianism, addressing and fighting
China said it would punish businesses and political donors with links to individuals supporting Taiwanese independence after it fined Taiwanese conglomerate Far Eastern Group (遠東集團). “Businesses and financial sponsors associated with supporters of Taiwan independence will be penalized according to law,” Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) told reporters on Monday, according to a statement from her agency. Zhu said that backers of independence undermine cross-strait relations and risk instability in the region. Zhu made the remark as she responded to a question about whether the punishment Far Eastern received earlier on Monday was connected to China’s efforts to sanction Taiwanese
‘REMAIN VIGILANT’: The CECC said that the COVID-19 situation in neighboring countries is still severe, so it is not considering easing border controls at this point About 35,500 rooms are expected to be available at quarantine hotels and centralized quarantine facilities for Taiwanese returning to the nation from abroad between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14, up from 29,600 rooms announced previously, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) early this month said 26,000 rooms were available at quarantine hotels and that the CECC planned to make 3,600 rooms available at government quarantine facilities. The center announced the capacity expansion at an inter-ministerial meeting on COVID-19 prevention at the Executive Yuan yesterday morning. The CECC told the meeting that COVID-19 cases