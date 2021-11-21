Taiwan and the US are to hold their second economic partnership dialogue tomorrow to forge closer bilateral ties, the US Department of State said on Friday.
The department said in a statement that US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez would lead the US at the dialogue, known as the US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue.
The second round of the dialogue would be conducted under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the US, the department said.
Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters
“Our partnership is built on strong two-way trade and investment, people-to-people ties, and in common defense of freedom and shared democratic values,” the statement said.
Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said that as the dialogue would be conducted virtually, no Taiwanese delegation would be visiting Washington.
In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement yesterday that Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) and Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) would lead the Taiwanese delegation, with other foreign ministry officials also attending.
The dialogue would focus on a broad range of topics, such as the global supply chain, 5G connectivity, cybersecurity, and science and technology, it said.
The first round of the dialogue was held in Washington in November last year, with Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-chyi (陳政祺) leading a Taiwanese delegation to the US, while another team led by Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) joined from Taipei for virtual discussions.
The US team was led by then-US undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment Keith Krach.
TECRO said on Friday that tomorrow’s dialogue would be meaningful for the two sides to boost their economic cooperation as they aim to bolster their partnership amid an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taiwan hopes the two sides will work more closely in areas that would benefit them both and help them facilitate prosperity, security and a good future for people from both sides, it added.
The dialogue is the highest-level mechanism for Taiwan-US economic exchanges and cooperation.
PHONE CALL: Ahead of today’s meeting between the two nations’ presidents, Antony Blinken urged Beijing to solve issues in keeping with the wishes of Taiwanese The top diplomats from China and the US have exchanged stern warnings over the flashpoint issue of Taiwan, ahead of today’s hotly awaited summit between their leaders. The virtual meeting of US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) comes against a backdrop of rising tensions — in part over Taiwan. In a telephone call on Friday with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) to discuss preparations for the summit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concerns about Beijing’s “military, diplomatic and economic pressure” on Taiwan. The US Department of State said in a statement that Blinken “emphasized
ENCOURAGING: Asked specifically about his Taiwan being ‘independent’ remark, US President Joe Biden said: ‘I said that they have to decide — they, Taiwan, not us’ The US is not encouraging Taiwanese independence — it is up to Taiwan to decide, US President Joe Biden said late on Tuesday after generating confusion with a comment suggesting that Taiwan is “independent.” Speaking with reporters in New Hampshire, where he was promoting his recently signed infrastructure law, Biden said he told Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in their virtual meeting on Monday that the US would abide by its Taiwan Relations Act. Referring to Taiwan, he then said: “It’s independent. It makes its own decisions.” Biden later clarified as he was about to leave New Hampshire that “we [the US]
OLD FRIENDS? The US president underscored that Washington ‘strongly opposes’ unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace in the Taiwan Strait US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) traded strong warnings on the future of Taiwan at a virtual summit meant to establish “guardrails” against conflict between the rival superpowers. The video-link summit, which took place late on Monday in Washington and early yesterday in Beijing, lasted a “longer-than-expected” three-and-a-half hours, a senior US official told reporters. “The conversation was respectful and straightforward,” said the official, who asked not to be identified. While the goal was to settle an increasingly volatile relationship between the giant economic and geopolitical competitors, tension over Taiwan loomed large. Chinese state media reported after the summit
The US would seek to ensure that its competition with China does not escalate into conflict and affect stability in Taiwan as the US and Chinese presidents meet virtually today, Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said on Saturday. The White House said that US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) would discuss ways to “responsibly manage the competition” between the two countries and how to work together where their interests align. The Wall Street Journal reported that Taiwan could be one of the topics covered. Hsiao said that Taiwan has trust in the US and there is