Australia yesterday announced measures to wall off dozens of sensitive technologies from foreign interference, stepping up efforts to safeguard against “national security risks” from China and others.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled a list of 63 “critical technologies” to be promoted and protected at an online forum in Sydney — a step toward limiting what government, industry and universities can share with foreign counterparts.
The list includes 5G communications, quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, advanced magnets, 3D printing, drones and vaccines.
Photo: AP
The measures aim to “balance the economic opportunities of critical technologies with their national security risks,” Morrison told a forum hosted by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.
Items on the list would not be automatically banned for export or proscribed, but might be subject to “additional risk management,” including measures to stop “unwanted tech transfers.”
Australia has become increasingly concerned about the transfer of sensitive technology to foreign military powers, particularly to China, under the guise of academic cooperation.
Canberra has also moved to limit the ability of Chinese state-linked firms to operate critical infrastructure in Australia.
A decision to effectively bar Huawei Technologies Co (華為) from running Australia’s 5G network was the catalyst for a major diplomatic rift between the two countries.
For almost two years, high-level diplomatic contacts have been frozen and Beijing has levied a raft of sanctions that some have called a “shadow trade war.”
Australia is in the process of auctioning 5G spectrum licenses.
Morrison yesterday also listed nine critical technologies that are to be the focus for investment, hoping the expertise would help “uphold our liberal democratic traditions” in what he described as an era of “strategic competition.”
“The simple fact is that nations at the leading edge of technology have greater economic, political and military power — and, in turn, greater capacity to influence the norms and values that will shape technological development in the years to come,” he said.
The list also includes nuclear technology — a marked departure for a country that has long been opposed to fission power and only has one research reactor.
The list includes a range of nuclear technologies linked to power generation, space travel, reprocessing and isotope production.
Many of the other listed technologies have military or dual-use applications, such as synthetic materials that bend light or radio waves, self-fixing materials designed for advanced body armor, laser communications or quantum cryptography.
PHONE CALL: Ahead of today’s meeting between the two nations’ presidents, Antony Blinken urged Beijing to solve issues in keeping with the wishes of Taiwanese The top diplomats from China and the US have exchanged stern warnings over the flashpoint issue of Taiwan, ahead of today’s hotly awaited summit between their leaders. The virtual meeting of US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) comes against a backdrop of rising tensions — in part over Taiwan. In a telephone call on Friday with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) to discuss preparations for the summit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concerns about Beijing’s “military, diplomatic and economic pressure” on Taiwan. The US Department of State said in a statement that Blinken “emphasized
OLD FRIENDS? The US president underscored that Washington ‘strongly opposes’ unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace in the Taiwan Strait US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) traded strong warnings on the future of Taiwan at a virtual summit meant to establish “guardrails” against conflict between the rival superpowers. The video-link summit, which took place late on Monday in Washington and early yesterday in Beijing, lasted a “longer-than-expected” three-and-a-half hours, a senior US official told reporters. “The conversation was respectful and straightforward,” said the official, who asked not to be identified. While the goal was to settle an increasingly volatile relationship between the giant economic and geopolitical competitors, tension over Taiwan loomed large. Chinese state media reported after the summit
The US would seek to ensure that its competition with China does not escalate into conflict and affect stability in Taiwan as the US and Chinese presidents meet virtually today, Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said on Saturday. The White House said that US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) would discuss ways to “responsibly manage the competition” between the two countries and how to work together where their interests align. The Wall Street Journal reported that Taiwan could be one of the topics covered. Hsiao said that Taiwan has trust in the US and there is
‘NOT ALONE’: There are many countries that share the US’ ‘determination to make sure that we preserve peace and stability in that part of the world,’ Blinken said The US and its allies would take unspecified “action” if China were to use force to alter the “status quo” over Taiwan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. Blinken was asked at a forum hosted by the New York Times whether the US would step in to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack by China. He repeated regular US statements that Washington’s role is to make sure the island has the means to defend Taiwan, as is required under US law. “At the same time, I think it’s fair to say that we’re not alone in this