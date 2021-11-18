Australia looks to wall off sensitive tech from China

AFP, SYDNEY





Australia yesterday announced measures to wall off dozens of sensitive technologies from foreign interference, stepping up efforts to safeguard against “national security risks” from China and others.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled a list of 63 “critical technologies” to be promoted and protected at an online forum in Sydney — a step toward limiting what government, industry and universities can share with foreign counterparts.

The list includes 5G communications, quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, advanced magnets, 3D printing, drones and vaccines.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to reporters in Sydney on April 27. Photo: AP

The measures aim to “balance the economic opportunities of critical technologies with their national security risks,” Morrison told a forum hosted by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

Items on the list would not be automatically banned for export or proscribed, but might be subject to “additional risk management,” including measures to stop “unwanted tech transfers.”

Australia has become increasingly concerned about the transfer of sensitive technology to foreign military powers, particularly to China, under the guise of academic cooperation.

Canberra has also moved to limit the ability of Chinese state-linked firms to operate critical infrastructure in Australia.

A decision to effectively bar Huawei Technologies Co (華為) from running Australia’s 5G network was the catalyst for a major diplomatic rift between the two countries.

For almost two years, high-level diplomatic contacts have been frozen and Beijing has levied a raft of sanctions that some have called a “shadow trade war.”

Australia is in the process of auctioning 5G spectrum licenses.

Morrison yesterday also listed nine critical technologies that are to be the focus for investment, hoping the expertise would help “uphold our liberal democratic traditions” in what he described as an era of “strategic competition.”

“The simple fact is that nations at the leading edge of technology have greater economic, political and military power — and, in turn, greater capacity to influence the norms and values that will shape technological development in the years to come,” he said.

The list also includes nuclear technology — a marked departure for a country that has long been opposed to fission power and only has one research reactor.

The list includes a range of nuclear technologies linked to power generation, space travel, reprocessing and isotope production.

Many of the other listed technologies have military or dual-use applications, such as synthetic materials that bend light or radio waves, self-fixing materials designed for advanced body armor, laser communications or quantum cryptography.