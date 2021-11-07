US senators introduce resolution to back Lithuanian efforts to boost Taiwan ties

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON





Two US senators on Friday introduced a resolution to support Lithuania’s efforts to bolster its ties with Taiwan as China increases pressure on the Baltic state for improving its relations with Taipei.

The resolution was proposed by US Senator Jim Risch, a Republican and a member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat and chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation.

The resolution commends Lithuania for boosting its ties with Taiwan, recognizes the bold steps it has taken to highlight the malign actions of China, and encourages nations around the world to support Lithuania and confront Chinese coercion.

“On July 20, 2021, the government of Lithuania announced the opening of a Taiwan Representative Office in its capital city of Vilnius. Since that courageous decision, Lithuania has faced unacceptable economic retaliation from China,” Risch said in a statement.

“This resolution sends a message that when our friends stand up to malign Chinese influence, the United States will support them. I applaud the Lithuanian government for refusing to allow its foreign policy to be dictated by outside powers, and I fully support all nations in strengthening relations with Taiwan,” he said.

The Lithuanian parliament in September passed a legal revision that paved the way for the country to open representative offices in nations with which it does not have formal diplomatic relations, such as Taiwan.

Taipei has said it would open a representative office in Vilnius bearing the word “Taiwanese” in its name, in contrast to other foreign missions in countries with which it does not have diplomatic relations.

Beijing has since placed an embargo on some Lithuanian products and recalled its ambassador from the country.

The resolution says China has blocked Taiwan from meaningfully participating in international organizations with the goal of diplomatically isolating the nation.

The resolution only needs approval from the US Senate, as it is an expression of opinion by the US Congress and is not binding on the executive branch.

It is the latest effort by Washington to support Lithuania’s improving ties with Taiwan. In August, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call with Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis described the US’ support for Vilnius’ ties with Taiwan as “ironclad.”

In September, Blinken met with Gabrielius in Washington, saying the US stands together with Lithuania against economic coercion from China.