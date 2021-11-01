President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Saturday suggested replacing the English part of university entrance exams with proficiency tests, saying it would give students a better chance to test their English skills.
Tsai made the remark during an event in Taipei to exchange ideas with about 200 high-school students.
English proficiency tests meet societal and educational demands better than the English test that is part of the nation’s university entrance exam, she said.
Photo: Screen grab from a live stream
Should the English part of the exam be replaced with a widely accepted proficiency test, prospective students could take the test any time they like and focus on achieving a high score, she said.
Ministry of Education Department of Higher Education Deputy Director-General Chu Chun-chang (朱俊彰) said that the current Test of English Listening Comprehension for high-school students is offered on four levels and held twice a year.
The ministry would ask the Joint Board of College Recruitment Commission to discuss the feasibility of adopting English proficiency test results as a criterion for university entrance, he said.
National Sun Yat-sen University president Cheng Ying-yao (鄭英耀) agreed with Tsai’s suggestion, saying that the new policy would help students meet international standards when seeking higher education or finding jobs.
An Examination Yuan meeting earlier this year passed an amendment that added B1 level English proficiency tests as a criterion for level 1 Civil Service Senior Examinations, starting in 2024, in a bid to replace the exam’s English tests.
INCONVENIENT: The US’ new air travel policy requires all non-citizen travelers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the Taiwanese vaccine is not on the list The US government next month is to require all non-US nationals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before boarding a flight to the nation, but the Taiwanese vaccine manufactured by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) is not on Washington’s list of acceptable vaccines. The new international air travel policy, which is to take effect on Nov. 8, requires all non-citizen, non-immigrant air travelers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before flying to the US. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive their second dose in a two-dose series or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, the White House said. Vaccines
SEEKING XI: Taiwan’s president told CNN that she would like to sit down with her Chinese counterpart, talk about our differences and make arrangements for peace A small number of US armed forces personnel are in Taiwan to train with Taiwanese soldiers, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said in an interview with CNN, confirming the presence of US troops in the nation. “We have a wide range of cooperation with the US aiming at increasing our defense capability,” Tsai told CNN in the interview aired yesterday. Asked how many US service members are deployed in Taiwan, she said only that it was “not as many as people thought.” The confirmation comes as China is sharply increasing military pressure on Taiwan, including repeated missions by Chinese warplanes in Taiwan’s air defense
BACKING LITHUANIA: The bloc’s two highest officials’ statement came in response to an international group of lawmakers urging a ‘far stronger response’ from the EU China’s punitive campaign against Lithuania is “unjustified” and “disproportionate,” and Vilnius allowing Taiwan to set up a representative office in the country does not breach the EU’s “one China” policy, senior leaders of the bloc wrote in an open letter on Thursday. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel vowed to “push back” against “threats, political pressure and coercive measures” aimed at any of the bloc’s member states. Beijing had objected to Lithuania allowing the office to use the name “Taiwanese Representative Office,” rather than a name using “Taipei,” as is common for Taiwan’s representative offices
Australia would act according to the US response in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan, Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton said in an interview with Sky News yesterday. “China’s been very clear about their intent with regard to Taiwan. Equally, the United States has been clear about their intention toward Taiwan,” Dutton said. “Nobody wants to see conflict, but that really is a question for the Chinese,” he said. When asked by reporter Annelise Nielsen whether Australia was ever likely to find itself in an armed conflict with China, Dutton talked about Australia’s 70-year history of military cooperation with the