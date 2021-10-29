Nations’ plans are short on renewable energy, IEA says

AFP, PARIS





Clean energy remains just a tiny part of plans for economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, despite some improvement, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said yesterday as it warned that carbon dioxide emissions are set to rebound.

Investments in clean energy — whether it is renewable production from renewable sources, electric vehicles or efficiency measures — represent only 3 percent of the US$16.9 trillion mobilized globally for recovery plans, the IEA said.

That is up from 2 percent when the IEA first issued a report on the subject in July.

International Energy Agency executive director Fatih Birol speaks at the Dirksen Sentate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 28, 2019. Photo: AFP

“Recovery plans globally are still insufficient to put emissions into structural decline,” said the Paris-based agency, which advises governments of industrialized nations on energy policy.

Moreover, it warned that “lead times on many recovery measures prevent them from reining in the immediate rebound in [carbon dioxide] emissions, which is set to be the second-largest in history” this year.

Over the longer term, absent significant steps, “global emissions are set to continue to diverge sharply from a path consistent with net-zero emissions from the energy sector by 2050,” it said.

The IEA’s warning came ahead of a G20 leaders summit at the weekend, as well as the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

The agency says that about US$470 billion has been earmarked by governments for clean energy projects through 2030, a 20 percent increase from July.

However, it said that there is a growing divide between some advanced economies and less-wealthy nations where green investments are sorely necessary.

“The shortfall in sustainable recovery spending in emerging and developing economies is a global problem that requires a global solution,” IEA director Fatih Birol said in a statement.