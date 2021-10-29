COVID-19: Restrictions, including mask rules, are to be eased

CARRYING CONDITIONS: Limits on the number of people at gatherings, indoor and outdoor, are to be lifted, although the CECC extended a COVID-19 alert by two weeks

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter, with CNA





A slew of restrictions amid a COVID-19 alert are to be eased from Tuesday next week, including several exceptions to a mask mandate, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

People will no longer be required to wear masks in five indoor or outdoor settings, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC.

These are indoor or outdoor venues for singing and exercising; for photography shoots; workplaces relating to agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fish farming; forest recreation areas and beaches; and water facilities, such as cold and hot springs, spas, saunas and steam rooms, Chen said.

A young man rides a YouBike past a mural in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

However, people visiting those places are still required to have a mask, which they should wear if they develop symptoms or cannot maintain social distance, he said.

The relaxations were also announced by Premier Su Tseng- chang (蘇貞昌) earlier in the day at a Cabinet meeting after he received a report on Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation and response measures from the ministry.

Limits on the number of people attending indoor and outdoor gatherings, currently 80 and 300 respectively, and crowd control measures for businesses and public spaces are also to be lifted.

In addition, people are to be allowed to remove their masks to eat or drink on public transportation, including trains, buses, boats and domestic flights, as well as in movie theaters, karaoke outlets and Internet cafes.

Since Sept. 28, people have been allowed to eat and drink at designated areas at bus stations, train stations, and airport and seaport terminals, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said.

From Tuesday next week, eating and drinking is to be allowed on highway buses, tour buses, ferries, domestic flights, Taiwan Railways Administration and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) services, as well as in post offices, provided that social distancing measures are followed, it said.

THSRC said that its passengers must wear masks when they are not eating or drinking.

Onboard sales of food would resume as well, it said.

From Nov. 8, THSRC would increase the number of its services to 1,016 per week and resume sales for non-reserved seats, it said.

People with periodic tickets, multiple-trip tickets, and those with tickets paid for via the EasyCard or iPass systems would be allowed to sit in non-reserved seats, it said.

As the CECC has also lifted capacity limits for venues, the transportation ministry said that the Tourism Bureau would end 80 percent limits on service capacity at national scenic areas and amusement parks.

Some entertainment venues, such as nightclubs, disco halls, pubs, hostess clubs and massage parlors would be conditionally allowed to resume services from Tuesday next week, the CECC said, adding that it plans to allow those with hosts to reopen from Nov. 16.

Despite the relaxation of the mask mandate, the CECC said that the COVID-19 level 2 alert, which has been in place since July 27 and was set to expire on Monday next week, would be extended by at least two weeks.