The EU is to further its engagement with Taiwan to defend democracy, freedom and an open market, while bolstering cooperation in semiconductor supply chains, EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday.
In her remarks at a European Parliament plenary session focused on Taiwan-EU relations, Vestager referred to China’s increasing military presence in the Taiwan Strait, including flying missions off the southwest coast of Taiwan.
“This display of force may have a direct impact on European security and prosperity,” she said, adding that the EU encourages all parties to avoid any unilateral actions that might increase tensions across the Strait.
Photo: AFP
“We Europeans — we have an interest in preserving the status quo in the Taiwan Strait ... and we will continue voicing our concerns in our contact with China and publicly, and step up coordination with like-minded partners such as the G7,” Vestager said.
The EU wishes to enhance relations and cooperation with Taiwan within the framework of its “one China” policy, while strengthening their people-to-people ties, she said.
Exchanges between the two sides have also been expanded in that past few years to include human rights, trade and economic issues, she said.
“While enhancing ties with Taiwan, the EU also has to address China’s assertiveness and attempts to intimidate Taiwan’s like-minded partners,” Vestager said.
The EU is evaluating how to better tackle challenges posed to its supply chains and consolidate its relations with partners in strategic sectors, such as semiconductors, she added.
The EU hopes that Taiwan will become an important partner to help it realize the “European chips act,” she said.
The chips act, proposed last month by the European Commission, covers research and production capacity, prompted by a chip shortage that has disrupted the auto industry, medical device makers and telecoms.
The EU relies on Asian-made chips and it has a diminished share in the supply chain, from design to manufacturing capacity.
Vestager also referred to the Lithuania-China rift that occurred after the Baltic nation pledged to bolster ties with Taiwan, saying that “Lithuania and all member states find themselves coerced for taking decisions that China finds offensive.”
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked Lithuania to withdraw its ambassador from Beijing, while recalling its envoy from Vilnius in August, after the Baltic country allowed Taiwan to establish a representative office there.
What particularly irked Beijing was Lithuania allowing the office to use the name “Taiwanese Representative Office” rather than the standard “Taipei” office, because of its implication that Taiwan is a sovereign country.
Calling for solidarity in the bloc, Vestager said the EU would “continue to push back these attempts and adopt appropriate tools, such as the anti-coercion instrument currently under preparation,” to respond to similar situations.
At Tuesday’s session in Strasburg, France, members of the European Parliament debated a report on Taiwan-EU political relations and cooperation, which was last month approved 60-4 with six abstentions by the parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.
A parliamentary vote on the report was to take place yesterday.
Vestager welcomed the “timely report,” saying that it “conveyed a sense of urgency we need to foster our engagement to make sure that Taiwan preserves its democracy, freedom and open market.”
In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warmly welcomed Vestager’s remarks, saying that her stance represents the EU’s “unprecedentedly strong support” for Taiwan.
The ministry was glad to see Vestager voice support for the report, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement, expressing the hope that the report would be passed smoothly.
Taiwan — as a like-minded partner with the EU on democracy, freedom, human rights and the rule of law — would deepen its mutually beneficial and practical partnership with the bloc in a bid to defend peace, stability and prosperity in the Taiwan Strait, Ou said.
Additional reporting by Lin Chia-nan and Reuters
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday issued a rebuttal to former US secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, who said a fistfight in the Legislative Yuan might have been “provoked from the outside” to destabilize Taiwan. Rice made the comment in an online discussion about the AUKUS alliance of Australia, the UK and the US hosted by the Policy Exchange forum in London on Thursday. On mention of Taiwan, she was quoted by The Australian as predicting that Beijing would use paramilitary forces and acts of sabotage to destabilize the nation. “There was a fistfight in the Taiwanese parliament a few weeks ago
A Taiwanese YouTuber suspected of creating and selling deepfake porn videos featuring more than 100 politicians and influencers was on Monday released on bail after being arrested the previous day. Chu Yu-chen (朱玉宸), 26, who uses the name Xiaoyu (小玉) on YouTube, was arrested on Sunday in New Taipei City, along with two suspected accomplices, a 24-year-old YouTuber surnamed Yeh (耶), known as Shaiw Shaiw (笑笑), and a 22-year-old man Chuang (莊). The three suspects were on Monday escorted to the New Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for further questioning on suspicion of distributing obscene videos and publicly insulting others, in contravention of
ADVANCING TECH: With revenue on target to reach US$15.4 billion, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it is looking to produce 3-nanometer chips later this year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday announced plans to build a new plant in Japan next year to produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips in its latest effort to expand its global manufacturing footprint. The Japanese fab is to start operations in 2024, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker said, ending months of speculation. “We have received strong commitment to supporting this project from our customers and the Japanese government,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told a quarterly investors’ conference. “We believe the expansion of our global manufacturing footprint will enable us to better serve our customers’ needs and reach global talent,
KNOWN ISSUES: Fire safety issues were found in the 40-year-old building, which previously housed a theater and restaurants, in 2019, last year and May, an official said Forty-six people died and 41 were injured in a building fire that raged out of control for hours overnight in Kaohsiung, authorities said yesterday. Flames and smoke billowed from the lower floors of the 13-story Cheng Chung Cheng (城中城) building on Fubei Road in Yancheng District (鹽埕), as firefighters tried to douse the blaze from the street and aerial platforms. The death toll rose steadily through the day as rescue workers searched the combined commercial and residential building. By late afternoon, authorities said 32 bodies had been found, while a further 14 people who showed no signs of life were among 55