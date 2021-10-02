North Korea yesterday said it had test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in the past few weeks, even as it pushes to reopen dormant communication channels with South Korea in a small reconciliation step.
Last month, North Korea resumed its first missile tests in six months, but still offered conditional talks with Seoul in what some experts say is an apparent attempt to extract sanctions relief and other outside concessions.
Earlier this week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he is willing to restore communication hotlines with South Korea to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The North’s Korean Central News Agency said that the anti-aircraft missile test was “of very practical significance in studying and developing various prospective anti-aircraft missile systems.”
It said the test was aimed at confirming the practicality of operation of the launcher, radar and battle command vehicle as well as the combat performance of the missile.
South Korea, Japan and the US usually confirm North Korean missile launches soon after they occur, but did not do so for the latest test, indicating that it might not have been a major weapons test.
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that South Korean and US intelligence authorities monitored related moves by North Korea, but did not elaborate.
Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said that the launch appears to be the primitive stage of a test to develop a missile designed to shoot down incoming enemy missiles and aircraft.
He said the missile resembles the Russian-made S-400 air defense system, which he said has a maximum range of 400km and is reportedly capable of intercepting radar-evading stealth jets.
While Kim Jong-un said that he intends to reopen inter-Korean hotlines during a speech at the North Korean legislature, he also shrugged off US offers for dialogue as a “cunning” concealment of its hostility against the North.
He also reiterated the North’s demands that South Korea abandon a “double-dealing attitude” over the North’s missile tests if Seoul wants to see the resumption of talks and major cooperation steps.
South Korea has said it would prepare for the restoration of the hotlines, which it called necessary to resolve many pending issues.
The cross-border telephone and fax lines have been largely dormant for more than a year.
As of yesterday morning, North Korea remained unresponsive to Seoul’s attempts to exchange messages over the channels, the South Korean Unifications Ministry said.
‘GENEROUS’: National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin said that the nation’s economic performance so far this year justifies a bigger-than-expected rise A “consensus has been reached” by heads of government departments that the minimum wage in Taiwan is to be increased next year, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. While the details would not be finalized until the Minimum Wage Review Committee meets on Friday next week, committee members are in agreement that it is time to hike the minimum wage, which stands at NT$24,000 per month, or NT$160 per hour, Wang told reporters at the legislature in Taipei. “I am in support of an increase and the members of the committee are also in agreement,” Wang said. “However, we are
BACK IN BUSINESS: Amusement arcades, Internet cafes, KTVs and board game venues could also reopen next week if the COVID-19 situation does not worsen, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday eased some COVID-19 restrictions for public transportation, performances, exhibitions and sports event venues, effective immediately, as it also announced its conditions for reopening some banned recreational venues, including KTVs and amusement arcades, from Tuesday next week. As the local COVID-19 situation is under control, some ministries have modified the disease prevention guidelines for the businesses they supervise, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “Starting from this week, eating and drinking will be allowed in the stations of Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp and the Taiwan Railways Administration,” Chen
‘FIGHT FOR VICTORY’: Eric Chu said his election victory would be the beginning of the DPP’s worries and that he would open all channels of communication with China Former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) was yesterday elected Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman in a four-way race that included outgoing chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣). Chu, 60, garnered 85,164 votes, or 45 percent of the 187,998 KMT members who cast ballots. Sun Yat-sen School president Chang Ya-chung (張亞中) trailed behind with 60,632 votes, followed by Chiang with 35,090 votes and former Changhua County commissioner Cho Po-yuan (卓伯源) with 5,133 votes. Voter turnout was 50.71 percent. This will be Chu’s second time heading the party. He was elected KMT chairman in an unopposed by-election in January 2015 and resigned in January
HARD-WON FREEDOM: CNN’s Fareed Zakaria said that power has been increasingly consolidated in the hands of the public, with soaring engagement online and offline Taiwan is a “bright spot” of democracy in a world becoming steadily less democratic, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria said on Sunday, before warning about its fragility in the face of autocratic adversity. In the “Last Look” segment of his weekly TV show Fareed Zakaria GPS, the anchor cited examples ranging from successful elections to unrestricted Internet access to illustrate “Taiwan’s thriving democracy.” By contrast, he began the five-minute segment by highlighting what Hoover Institution senior fellow Larry Diamond calls a “democratic recession,” in which the world has lost more democracies than it has gained over the past five years. “But amidst all this backsliding,