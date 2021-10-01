Hong Kong is putting more police on its streets during this year’s Chinese National Day celebrations than it did for the same holiday during unrest two years ago.
The territory’s police force yesterday deployed more than 8,000 officers, including counterterrorism experts, elite Special Tactical Squad “raptors” and plainclothes officers, local media firm HK01 and others reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
That is more than the 6,000 on the streets during the Oct. 1 holiday in 2019, when protests shook the territory.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Police were to cordon off areas in Wan Chai District, where top officials are to conduct an annual flag-raising ceremony and where Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) is expected to give a speech.
Representatives for the Hong Kong police and government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Separately, Hong Kong legislators on Wednesday outlawed insulting the Chinese flag, including on the Internet.
Turning the flag upside down, trampling on it or replacing its five stars “with five virus shapes” could all be crimes resulting in three years in jail or a fine of HK$50,000 (US$6,423) under amendments to the flag and emblem bill passed by the Hong Kong Legislative Council.
Such imagery has been used as people blamed China for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The legislative intent is to prohibit all public and intentional desecrating behaviors in relation to the national flag and national emblem, regardless of whether the behavior is committed in the real life or the virtual world,” the legislators said in a report.
The bill — part of a broader political push to ban dissent in the territory — passed unopposed, with the chamber devoid of opposition members after pro-democracy politicians were either disqualified or resigned in protest.
CLOSE COOPERATION: A House of Representatives bill suggests inviting Taiwan’s navy to participate in the world’s largest international maritime military exercises The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed its annual defense policy bill, which includes provisions recommending that Taiwan be included in next year’s Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) and enhanced cooperation between Taiwan and the US National Guard. The House approved the US$777.9 billion National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 in a 316-113 vote. The 1,390-page bill includes three major provisions related to Taiwan under sections 1243, 1247 and 1248. Section 1248 recommends that the US invite Taiwan’s navy to participate in next year’s RIMPAC. Taiwan has never been invited to participate in the event, which is the world’s largest
BACK IN BUSINESS: Amusement arcades, Internet cafes, KTVs and board game venues could also reopen next week if the COVID-19 situation does not worsen, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday eased some COVID-19 restrictions for public transportation, performances, exhibitions and sports event venues, effective immediately, as it also announced its conditions for reopening some banned recreational venues, including KTVs and amusement arcades, from Tuesday next week. As the local COVID-19 situation is under control, some ministries have modified the disease prevention guidelines for the businesses they supervise, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “Starting from this week, eating and drinking will be allowed in the stations of Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp and the Taiwan Railways Administration,” Chen
‘GENEROUS’: National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin said that the nation’s economic performance so far this year justifies a bigger-than-expected rise A “consensus has been reached” by heads of government departments that the minimum wage in Taiwan is to be increased next year, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. While the details would not be finalized until the Minimum Wage Review Committee meets on Friday next week, committee members are in agreement that it is time to hike the minimum wage, which stands at NT$24,000 per month, or NT$160 per hour, Wang told reporters at the legislature in Taipei. “I am in support of an increase and the members of the committee are also in agreement,” Wang said. “However, we are
‘FIGHT FOR VICTORY’: Eric Chu said his election victory would be the beginning of the DPP’s worries and that he would open all channels of communication with China Former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) was yesterday elected Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman in a four-way race that included outgoing chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣). Chu, 60, garnered 85,164 votes, or 45 percent of the 187,998 KMT members who cast ballots. Sun Yat-sen School president Chang Ya-chung (張亞中) trailed behind with 60,632 votes, followed by Chiang with 35,090 votes and former Changhua County commissioner Cho Po-yuan (卓伯源) with 5,133 votes. Voter turnout was 50.71 percent. This will be Chu’s second time heading the party. He was elected KMT chairman in an unopposed by-election in January 2015 and resigned in January