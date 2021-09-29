Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday spoke briefly at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei in his first policy address to the new legislative session amid a boycott by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators over the government’s handling of a domestic COVID-19 outbreak.
Accompanied by other Executive Yuan officials, Su arrived at the legislature shortly before the session began at 9am. Several KMT legislators were already occupying the seats reserved for government officials.
KMT legislators then shouted slogans demanding that Su apologize for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government’s COVID-19 policies in an attempt to stop him from reporting to lawmakers.
Photo: CNA
A number of DPP legislators then surrounded the speaker’s seat, and pushing and shoving between rival lawmakers ensued.
With the help of DPP lawmakers, Su was able to step up to the podium and make a policy report that lasted less than two minutes to fulfill his duty as stipulated in the Constitution.
After his remarks, Su fielded questions, as required by law.
The session was interrupted after the first lawmaker to ask a question, New Power Party Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智), complained about KMT lawmakers being too loud with their protests.
Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), the convener of the session, decided to suspend the session and hold a cross-party negotiation to decide when it would continue.
Su was supposed to make his first policy address on Friday last week, but was forced to postpone that report to yesterday due to the KMT boycott.
Article 3, Section 1 of the Additional Articles of the Constitution of the Republic of China stipulates that the nation’s premier has a duty to present a policy report from their administration to the Legislative Yuan and answer lawmakers’ questions.
The KMT boycott is a protest over the government’s policy changes in mid-April that allowed cabin crew of the nation’s airlines to quarantine for only three days after flying back to Taiwan and what the KMT criticizes as its refusal to address the consequences of those changes.
Shortly after the three-day quarantine policy was introduced, two China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) pilots who had just returned to Taiwan tested positive for COVID-19 on April 20.
The number of infections involving airline employees and their families then surged.
The airline cluster expanded in late April to include employees of the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel, which is owned by the airline and had served as a quarantine hotel for its employees.
From May 11, domestic infections emerged in northern Taiwan, especially in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), which eventually led to more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases and 800 deaths nationwide in the following two months.
Many, including the KMT, have linked those cases to the China Airlines and Novotel hotel cluster infection in late April.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) even seemed to confirm the link on May 13, saying that the genetic sequence of the virus in some China Airlines and Novotel cases was identical to a case in New Taipei City’s Lujhou District (蘆洲) and by extension an early Wanhua case.
However, the government was not able to identify a chain of transmission.
KMT lawmakers repeated the charge again yesterday and criticized the government’s “lack of remorse for its missteps.” They demanded that Su apologize, both verbally at the legislature and in his report.
Su previously apologized over the loss of 800 lives due to the outbreak, but the government says that the China Airlines and Novotel cluster and the outbreak were unrelated.
It has failed to provide an explanation of how the mid-May outbreak began.
The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense recommended that consumers avoid buying Chinese mobile phones and advised people to throw away the ones they have now after a government report found the devices had built-in censorship capabilities. Flagship phones sold in Europe by China’s smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp (小米) have a built-in ability to detect and censor terms such as “Free Tibet,” “Long live Taiwan independence” or “democracy movement,” Lithuania’s state-run cybersecurity body said on Tuesday. The capability in Xiaomi’s Mi 10T 5G phone software had been turned off for the “European Union region,” but can be turned on remotely at any time,
CLOSE COOPERATION: A House of Representatives bill suggests inviting Taiwan’s navy to participate in the world’s largest international maritime military exercises The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed its annual defense policy bill, which includes provisions recommending that Taiwan be included in next year’s Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) and enhanced cooperation between Taiwan and the US National Guard. The House approved the US$777.9 billion National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 in a 316-113 vote. The 1,390-page bill includes three major provisions related to Taiwan under sections 1243, 1247 and 1248. Section 1248 recommends that the US invite Taiwan’s navy to participate in next year’s RIMPAC. Taiwan has never been invited to participate in the event, which is the world’s largest
‘FIGHT FOR VICTORY’: Eric Chu said his election victory would be the beginning of the DPP’s worries and that he would open all channels of communication with China Former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) was yesterday elected Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman in a four-way race that included outgoing chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣). Chu, 60, garnered 85,164 votes, or 45 percent of the 187,998 KMT members who cast ballots. Sun Yat-sen School president Chang Ya-chung (張亞中) trailed behind with 60,632 votes, followed by Chiang with 35,090 votes and former Changhua County commissioner Cho Po-yuan (卓伯源) with 5,133 votes. Voter turnout was 50.71 percent. This will be Chu’s second time heading the party. He was elected KMT chairman in an unopposed by-election in January 2015 and resigned in January
BACK IN BUSINESS: Amusement arcades, Internet cafes, KTVs and board game venues could also reopen next week if the COVID-19 situation does not worsen, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday eased some COVID-19 restrictions for public transportation, performances, exhibitions and sports event venues, effective immediately, as it also announced its conditions for reopening some banned recreational venues, including KTVs and amusement arcades, from Tuesday next week. As the local COVID-19 situation is under control, some ministries have modified the disease prevention guidelines for the businesses they supervise, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “Starting from this week, eating and drinking will be allowed in the stations of Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp and the Taiwan Railways Administration,” Chen