France on Friday plunged into an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with Australia and the US after it recalled its ambassadors from both countries over a trilateral security deal that sank a French-designed submarine contract with Canberra.

The rare decision taken by French President Emmanuel Macron was made due to the “exceptional gravity” of the matter, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves le Drian said in a statement.

On Thursday, Australia said it would scrap a US$40 billion deal signed in 2016 for France’s Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines, and would instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with US and British technology after striking a trilateral security partnership. France called it a stab in the back.

A diplomatic source in France said it was the first time that Paris had recalled its own ambassadors in this way.

Yesterday morning, Australia said it regretted the recall, and that it valued the relationship with France and would keep engaging with Paris on other issues.

“Australia understands France’s deep disappointment with our decision, which was taken in accordance with our clear and communicated national security interests,” a spokesperson for Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said in a statement.

US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said France was a “vital ally” and that the US would be engaged in the coming days to resolve the differences.

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs statement made no mention of the UK, but the diplomatic source said France considered Britain had joined the deal in an opportunistic manner.

“We don’t need to hold consultations with our [British] ambassador to know what to make of it or to draw any conclusions,” the source added.

Le Drian said the deal was unacceptable.

“The cancelation [of the project] ... and the announcement of a new partnership with the United States meant to launch studies on a possible future cooperation on nuclear-powered submarines, constitute unacceptable behavior between allies and partners,” he said.

He added that the consequences “directly affect the vision we have of our alliances, of our partnerships and of the importance of the Indo-Pacific for Europe.”

The row marks the lowest point in relations between Australia and France since 1995, when Canberra protested France’s decision to resume nuclear testing in the South Pacific and recalled its ambassador for consultations.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday rejected French criticism that it had not been warned about the new deal, saying that he had raised the possibility in talks with Macron in June.

Morrison insisted he had told Macron in June that Australia had revised its thinking.

“I made it very clear, we had a lengthy dinner there in Paris, about our very significant concerns about the capabilities of conventional submarines to deal with the new strategic environment we’re faced with,” he told 5aa Radio. “I made it very clear that this was a matter that Australia would need to make a decision on in our national interest.”

The strain in multilateral ties comes as the US and its allies seek additional support in Asia and the Pacific given concern about the rising influence of a more assertive China.

France is about to take over the presidency of the EU, which on Thursday released its strategy for the Indo-Pacific, pledging to seek a trade deal with Taiwan and to deploy more ships to keep sea routes open.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday tried to calm the French outcry, calling France a vital partner in the region.