The UN on Friday sounded the alarm over Taliban crackdowns on peaceful protests, many of them by women demanding equal rights, and journalists covering such events.
In one case, two Afghan video journalists were beaten with iron rods.
Tagi Daryabi said he and a colleague were covering a protest earlier this week by women demanding their rights from Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Taliban fighters stopped the two journalists, bound their hands and dragged them away to a police station in Kabul’s District 3.
The 22-year-old photographer told reporters that the first thing he heard in the station were screams from a nearby room.
Several fighters then began beating him and his colleague, 28-year-old Neamatullah Naqdi, he said.
At one point, he was beaten non-stop for 10 minutes, Daryabi said.
“I couldn’t think. I didn’t know if I would be killed or if I would live,” he said, his face and body bearing the scars.
“We call on the Taliban to immediately cease the use of force toward, and the arbitrary detention of, those exercising their right to peaceful assembly and the journalists covering the protests,” the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement on Friday.
It said that reports point to an increasing use of force by the Taliban “against those involved in or reporting on the demonstrations.”
Uncowed, Daryabi said that he would return to the street to cover another protest.”
“It’s very dangerous for me to stand up to them,” he said. “The Taliban say the media is free, but how can they say that when they are beating me and my colleagues? We cannot just stop our work.”
Daryabi and Naqdi work for the small, privately owned Etilaat Roz newspaper, which also broadcasts video news on YouTube.
In the chaotic days following the Taliban takeover of Kabul on Aug. 15, thousands of people, including women and young journalists, rushed to Kabul’s airport desperate to escape the militants’ rule. In the weeks since, women have held multiple protests for their rights, almost all of them broken up violently by Taliban fighters.
Two men were last week killed when Taliban fighters opened fire on a women’s rights protest in the western city of Herat.
Journalists have been harassed at the rallies, including another cameraman who was beaten. Despite the abuse at the hands of the Taliban, Duryabi said that he was not ready to give up on his homeland.
Meanwhile, Taliban fighters had shot dead the brother of former Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh and his driver in northern Panjshir Province, Saleh’s nephew said yesterday.
Shuresh Saleh said that his uncle, Rohullah Azizi, was traveling in his vehicle on Thursday when Taliban fighters stopped him at a checkpoint.
“As we hear at the moment, Taliban shot him and his driver at the checkpoint,” he said.
A message left with a Taliban spokesman yesterday was not immediately returned.
Shuresh Saleh said that it was unclear where his uncle, an anti-Taliban fighter, was headed when the Taliban caught him, adding that mobile phones were not working in the area.
‘AXIS OF WORSHIP’: Taking down the statue of Chiang Kai-shek would indicate the ‘denial of the legitimacy of authoritarian rule,’ the Transitional Justice Committee said The Transitional Justice Commission yesterday announced its plan for transforming Taipei’s Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, which would prioritize removing the main hall’s large bronze statue of the former leader. In today’s democratized society, all authoritarian character should be eradicated from the complex, which is itself a product of Taiwan’s authoritarian past, the commission said. The most important task would be removing the hall’s “axis of worship,” or the 6.3m-tall bronze of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) in its main chamber, it said. Removing the statue — Taiwan’s largest remaining symbol of its authoritarian past — would indicate the “establishment of a liberal democratic constitutional order,
CAUTION URGED: Strong winds and heavy rain are forecast throughout the nation, even though the CWB was not sure whether the eye would make landfall in Taiwan The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) yesterday issued a land warning for Typhoon Chanthu, as it continued to gain power while approaching Taiwan from the southeast. As of 8pm last night, Chanthu was about 410km southeast of Pingtung County’s Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), the southernmost point of Taiwan proper, moving northwest at 15kph toward the Bashi Channel. The typhoon had maximum sustained winds of 209kph, with gusts of up to 263kph, bureau data showed. Chanthu, which is likely to come closest to the nation over the weekend, could pose a threat throughout Taiwan proper, but particularly in Taitung and Pingtung, the bureau said. Strong winds and heavy
CLUSTER: Eight students and a parent were among a group linked to a case at a preschool in New Taipei City, where the CECC is trying to identify all contacts The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday extended a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert for two more weeks, as it reported nine locally transmitted infections, seven imported cases and no new COVID-19 deaths. The two-week extension, which starts today and ends on Sept. 20, would include updates to some current restrictions, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news conference in Taipei. The main changes include increasing passenger capacity on trains and tour buses, increasing the number of people permitted at certain tourist sites, and conditionally reopening showering facilities, spa areas and children’s pools at
STOP THE SPREAD: The CECC is not considering raising the COVID-19 alert level for now, but is focused on taking measures such as contact tracing to curb the infections Based on preliminary genome sequencing results, a cluster of infections reported on Sunday at a preschool in New Taipei City is likely to be a different variant of SARS-CoV-2 from the dominant Alpha strain circulating in the nation, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported eight local cases, four imported cases and zero deaths. Among the eight new local cases, seven were in New Taipei City, including five people linked to the preschool cluster, and one in Taipei, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The first case in the cluster was