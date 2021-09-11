Typhoon Chanthu spurs land warning

CAUTION URGED: Strong winds and heavy rain are forecast throughout the nation, even though the CWB was not sure whether the eye would make landfall in Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA





The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) yesterday issued a land warning for Typhoon Chanthu, as it continued to gain power while approaching Taiwan from the southeast.

As of 8pm last night, Chanthu was about 410km southeast of Pingtung County’s Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), the southernmost point of Taiwan proper, moving northwest at 15kph toward the Bashi Channel.

The typhoon had maximum sustained winds of 209kph, with gusts of up to 263kph, bureau data showed.

Chanthu, which is likely to come closest to the nation over the weekend, could pose a threat throughout Taiwan proper, but particularly in Taitung and Pingtung, the bureau said.

Strong winds and heavy rainfall are forecast throughout the nation tomorrow, it said.

It was unclear whether Chanthu’s eye would make landfall, as that would depend on a Pacific high-pressure system, it said.

Fishing boats are moored in the harbor of Pingtung County’s Donggang Township yesterday as Typhoon Chanthu was moving toward Taiwan from the southeast. Photo: CNA

However, based on the storm’s trajectory yesterday afternoon, it is likely that Chanthu’s center would skirt eastern Taiwan as it heads north, forecasters said.

Food delivery service providers Uber Eats Taiwan and Foodpanda Taiwan Co (富胖達) said that no services would be offered should the government require office closures.

As of press time last night, Taitung County’s Lanyu (蘭嶼) and Green Island (綠島) townships had declared today a typhoon day, canceling work and classes.

In anticipation of Chanthu, ferries serving Taitung County, Pingtung County, Orchid Island (Lanyu) and Green Island were suspended for yesterday and today.

The Taitung County Government ended its annual hot air balloon festival early on Thursday, citing Chanthu and the COVID-19 situation.

The festival, which was originally scheduled to take place from July 3 to Aug. 8, opened on Aug. 14 due to a level 3 COVID-19 alert and was to end on Sunday.

Average wholesale vegetable prices in Taipei rose to NT$48 per kilogram, Council of Agriculture data showed yesterday.

Vegetable prices would likely fall after Chanthu passes, dropping to under NT$35 next month, Agricultural and Food Agency Deputy Director-General Yao Chih-wang (姚志旺) said.