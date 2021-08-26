Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shares yesterday rose 2.27 percent to the highest since Aug. 12 on media speculation that the world’s biggest chipmaker planned to hike wafer prices by up to 20 percent due to a quarters-long chip crunch and rising manufacturing costs.
The Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that TSMC had told chip designing customers about raising prices from next quarter by 10 to 20 percent, as the chipmaker aims to maintain its gross margin, which stood at 50 percent last quarter.
The Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times) yesterday said that TSMC had upped wafer prices by 20 percent for most of its technologies, including 7-nanometer, 12-nanometer, 28-nanometer and 40-nanometer technologies.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
The new prices took effect immediately after customers received the notifications at noon yesterday, the report said.
TSMC and MediaTek Inc (聯發科), one of TSMC’s top clients, could not be reached for comment as of press time last night.
TSMC has been reluctant to raise prices even though its peers, such as United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), increased prices on new orders by 10 percent or more early this year amid drastic increases in manufacturing costs.
Responding to investors’ concerns over its pricing strategy, TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) last month said that the “company’s pricing strategy is strategic, and we don’t take an opportunistic approach.”
“We work with our customers closely and we want to help them to be successful while we get a proper return,” Wei said. “So that’s why we are firming up our wafer pricing, and we are confident that we can keep our gross margin at 50 percent or above in the long term.”
A short-term imbalance in the supply chain, driven by a need to ensure supply security, and the structural increases entailed by long-term demand are expected to persist, the Hsinchu-based company said earlier.
TSMC’s capacity would remain tight through next year, fueled by increasing demand for its advanced technologies and specialty technologies used in 5G devices and applications of high-performance computing, it said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally accelerated a digital transformation, making semiconductors more pervasive and essential in people’s lives, it added.
TSMC shares have rallied 9.14 percent this year, closing at NT$585 yesterday in Taipei trading.
SERIOUS GLOBAL SITUATION: The health minister said that while cases have dwindled, people must be careful, as strict border controls cannot protect against the virus forever The level 2 COVID-19 alert would be extended for two more weeks until Sept. 6, but some restrictions would be eased, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported two local and eight imported cases, as well as one death. As the local COVID-19 situation has improved, but sporadic local infections with unclear infection sources are still being reported, the level 2 alert would remain in place, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC. Places that would remain closed include leisure businesses, such as dance halls, pubs, nightclubs, KTVs, gaming halls, video arcades
DELTA RISK: The measures include rapid testing of high-risk workers at Taiwan’s international airports, expanded wastewater surveillance and tests on food packaging The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday introduced five enhanced COVID-19 monitoring measures to prevent the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 from entering local communities. It also reported four local and two imported COVID-19 cases, and no deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the four cases — two men and two women — were reported in New Taipei City. Two tested positive during isolation, and the infection sources of the other two remain unclear and are being investigated, he said. The risk level for Taipei and New Taipei City has been lowered from “high-medium” risk to “medium”
‘NO CHOICE’: The proposal was made after the agency put down 154 cats smuggled in from China, because the risk that they were carrying diseases posed a ‘major threat’ The Council of Agriculture (COA) yesterday proposed imposing heavier penalties for animal smuggling after the agency on Saturday euthanized 154 valuable cats illegally imported from China on a Taiwanese fishing boat on Friday. The killing of the smuggled cats, which occurred on the same day as International Homeless Animals Day, sparked an outcry. COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) yesterday at a news conference in Taipei defended the council’s decision, saying that the agency had no choice but to put down the animals. “Even after quarantine, these cats could still carry ... diseases due to the long latency periods of viruses, which
Approximately 167,000 people received a dose of the Medigen COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the first day that the Taiwan-made vaccine was administered, the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday, as it reported one locally transmitted infection, five imported cases and one death. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that about 187,000 people booked an appointment to get vaccinated on Monday, with about 167,000 people receiving the Medigen vaccine. “The appointment attendance rate was about 90 percent, but some vaccination stations might not have uploaded their data to our system yet,” Chen said. “The attendance rate