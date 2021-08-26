Meat products have tested positive for African swine fever on four more occasions, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said yesterday, after customs officials on Sunday seized 71kg of smuggled meat products from Vietnam, which tested positive.
The National Police Agency (NPA) subsequently found smuggled meat products being sold at 1,338 locations across 22 cities and counties.
Fifty-four items were tested after combing through 5,000 items along the supply chain, COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) told a news conference at 7pm yesterday.
Photo courtesy of the Tainan City Police Department via CNA
Four items tested positive, eight remain to be tested and two require further testing, he added.
The Criminal Investigation Bureau’s Tainan branch yesterday found mooncakes in Yongkang (永康) and Madou (麻豆) districts that tested positive for the virus, but there are no signs that any had been sold, the branch said, adding that it has yet to look into which firms supplied the stores with the ingredients.
The NPA also reported that it confiscated 27kg of sausages and other meat products from a store near Taichung’s ASEAN Square because they were not labeled and their origins could not be traced.
The Taichung City Police Department said that it is also cracking down on international packages in case contaminated pork is delivered in the mail.
On Tuesday, it reported a Vietnamese woman who received a parcel from Vietnam with 1.8kg of ham, which is being tested for African swine fever, the department said.
Chen urged the public to report any businesses operating illegally, adding that the COA would provide rewards of up to NT$1.2 million (US$42,969).
Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Administration yesterday ordered the removal of all road-side containers for household leftovers to prevent the virus from spreading.
It also urged the public not to throw meat products of unknown origin, uncooked meat or intestines into leftover containers, adding that they should instead be thrown in the trash and incinerated.
Leftovers must be boiled at more than 90°C for one hour before they are fed to pigs, the agency said.
Taiwan is on high alert, as African swine fever could cripple its valuable pig farming industry.
Additional reporting by Lo Chi
SERIOUS GLOBAL SITUATION: The health minister said that while cases have dwindled, people must be careful, as strict border controls cannot protect against the virus forever The level 2 COVID-19 alert would be extended for two more weeks until Sept. 6, but some restrictions would be eased, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported two local and eight imported cases, as well as one death. As the local COVID-19 situation has improved, but sporadic local infections with unclear infection sources are still being reported, the level 2 alert would remain in place, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC. Places that would remain closed include leisure businesses, such as dance halls, pubs, nightclubs, KTVs, gaming halls, video arcades
DELTA RISK: The measures include rapid testing of high-risk workers at Taiwan’s international airports, expanded wastewater surveillance and tests on food packaging The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday introduced five enhanced COVID-19 monitoring measures to prevent the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 from entering local communities. It also reported four local and two imported COVID-19 cases, and no deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the four cases — two men and two women — were reported in New Taipei City. Two tested positive during isolation, and the infection sources of the other two remain unclear and are being investigated, he said. The risk level for Taipei and New Taipei City has been lowered from “high-medium” risk to “medium”
‘NO CHOICE’: The proposal was made after the agency put down 154 cats smuggled in from China, because the risk that they were carrying diseases posed a ‘major threat’ The Council of Agriculture (COA) yesterday proposed imposing heavier penalties for animal smuggling after the agency on Saturday euthanized 154 valuable cats illegally imported from China on a Taiwanese fishing boat on Friday. The killing of the smuggled cats, which occurred on the same day as International Homeless Animals Day, sparked an outcry. COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) yesterday at a news conference in Taipei defended the council’s decision, saying that the agency had no choice but to put down the animals. “Even after quarantine, these cats could still carry ... diseases due to the long latency periods of viruses, which
Approximately 167,000 people received a dose of the Medigen COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the first day that the Taiwan-made vaccine was administered, the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday, as it reported one locally transmitted infection, five imported cases and one death. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that about 187,000 people booked an appointment to get vaccinated on Monday, with about 167,000 people receiving the Medigen vaccine. “The appointment attendance rate was about 90 percent, but some vaccination stations might not have uploaded their data to our system yet,” Chen said. “The attendance rate