Female workers cannot refuse employers’ requests to work night shifts unless they have proper cause, the Council of Grand Justices said yesterday.
Constitutional Interpretation No. 807 states that Paragraph 1, Article 49 of the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), which prevented employers from forcing women to work nights, is invalid, as it runs counter to Article 7 of the Constitution, the council said, annulling the article effective immediately.
The first paragraph of Article 49 states that employers cannot force women to work between 10pm and 6am without approval from a union.
Photo: Wu Cheng-feng, Taipei Times
Employers could, with union approval or through an agreement with the worker, avoid this requirement by providing a safe and clean environment for them, or when there is no public transportation available, an employer must provide transportation or dormitories for female workers.
Employers asking women to work a night shift would have to ensure that work standards and facilities comply with regulations under the Labor Standards Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act (職業衛生安全法) and the Act of Gender Equality in Employment (性別工作平等法), the council said.
The protection offered under paragraph 5 of the article — such as forbidding pregnant women, or women who are breastfeeding from working night shifts — has also been removed.
A request for an interpretation was filed after Carrefour and China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) were penalized for contravening Paragraph 1, Article 49 of the Labor Standards Act.
The Taipei High Administrative Court had also filed a separate call for a constitutional interpretation regarding the same paragraph.
Additional reporting by Chen Chia-yu
‘SELF-RELIANCE’: The president said the discussion over Afghanistan leads to the conclusion that Taiwan needs to be more united and more resolute in defense Afghanistan’s return to Taliban rule following the withdrawal of US forces shows that Taiwan needs to be “stronger and more united” in ensuring its own defense, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. The sudden departure of US troops from Kabul has sparked discussion in Taiwan as to whether Washington can be relied upon to come to Taipei’s defense. “Recent changes in the situation in Afghanistan have led to much discussion in Taiwan,” Tsai wrote on Facebook. “I want to tell everyone that Taiwan’s only option is to make ourselves stronger, more united and more resolute in our determination to protect ourselves.” She said
‘ENEMY AT THE GATES’: China should not be deluded into thinking that it could easily take Taiwan like Afghanistan’s collapse after US troops pulled out, Su Tseng-chang said Taiwan would not collapse like Afghanistan in the event of an attack, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday, offering an indirect warning to China not to be “deluded” into thinking it could take Taiwan. China has been ramping up military and diplomatic pressure to force Taipei into accepting Chinese sovereignty, causing concern in Washington and other Western capitals. The defeat of the Afghan government after the withdrawal of US forces and flight of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has sparked discussion in Taiwan about what would happen in the event of a Chinese invasion, and whether the US would help defend Taiwan. Asked whether
GOVERNMENT-PURCHASED: It would take about 10 days for lot release testing and for the doses to thaw before they can be used, the minister of health said A batch of 249,600 doses of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported two locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and seven imported cases, but no deaths. The sixth shipment of Moderna vaccines procured by the government arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at about 4pm, bringing the total number of Moderna doses delivered since May 28 to 1.5 million, CECC data showed. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said some of the doses would be offered to healthcare providers in the first priority group as
A young Chinese woman has said she was held for eight days at a Chinese-run secret detention facility in Dubai along with at least two Uighurs, in what might be the first evidence that China is operating a so-called “black site” beyond its borders. The woman, 26-year-old Wu Huan, was on the run to avoid extradition back to China because her fiance was considered a Chinese dissident. Wu told The Associated Press (AP) that she was abducted from a hotel in Dubai and detained by Chinese officials at a villa converted into a jail, where she saw or heard two other