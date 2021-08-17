Sullivan blames Afghans for swift Taliban victory

AP, WASHINGTON and KABUL





US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan yesterday said that Afghanistan fell faster than the US administration expected, and blamed the government’s fall on the Afghans themselves.

“It is certainly the case that the speed with which cities fell was much greater than anyone anticipated,” Sullivan said on NBC’s Today.

He said the US ultimately could not give Afghan security forces the “will” to fight to defend their fledgling democracy from the Taliban.

People try to enter Hamid Karzai International Airport to flee the country after the Taliban overthrew the government in Kabul yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“At the end of the day, despite the fact that we spent 20 years and tens of billions of dollars to give the best equipment, the best training and the best capacity to the Afghan security forces, we could not give them the will and they ultimately decided that they would not fight for Kabul and they would not fight for the country,” Sullivan said.

US President Joe Biden “is prepared to marshal the international community on this issue. He cares passionately about these human rights questions, and we will stay focused on them in the period ahead,” Sullivan separately told ABC’s Good Morning America. “But that was not a reason for the United States to enter a third decade of war in the middle of an internal conflict in another country.”

Thousands of people packed into the Afghan capital’s airport yesterday, rushing the tarmac and pushing onto planes in desperate attempts to flee the country after the Taliban overthrew the Western-backed government. US troops fired warning shots as they struggled to manage the chaotic evacuation.

Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of people running across the tarmac as US soldiers fired warning shots in the air. One showed a crowd pushing and shoving its way up a staircase, trying to board a plane, with some people hanging off the railings.

Additional reporting by Reuters