US, Japan defense shift helpful to Strait security: report

By Aaron Tu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, staff writer





The US and Japan moving the focus of their defense efforts south in response to the threat presented by the Chinese military is helpful to maintaining security in the Taiwan Strait, the Institute for National Defense and Security Research said.

The US and China have ramped up military drills in the western Pacific in the past few months, with the US last month performing the largest Orient Shield exercise with Japan in 35 years, the institute said in a report on Friday.

China’s Hainan Maritime Safety Administration last week announced that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy would conduct naval exercises from Friday last week through today off the southeast coast of Hainan Island.

China’s Global Times newspaper subsequently cited an anonymous source as saying that the exercises would cover an area of about 90,000km2, and that they would likely involve the use of mid-range missiles.

The Chinese government has not confirmed this.

Separate exercises that were planned for July 16 to 21 off the coast of China’s Zhejiang Province were canceled due to the arrival of Typhoon In-fa.

The Ministry of National Defense said the exercises off of Hainan were only several hundred meters from Taiwan’s territory, and that it was monitoring them and was ready to respond to any contingencies.

Meanwhile, the US’ Large-Scale Exercise began on Tuesday last week and runs through Monday next week. The exercise involves five fleets deployed across 17 time zones, and includes multiple aircraft carriers and a marine expeditionary force.

The Large-Scale Exercise comes just one month after the Orient Shield joint drills, the institute said, citing a statement by Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi.

“This year’s Orient Shield involved 1,700 US soldiers and 3,000 Japan Self-Defense Forces ground troops,” it said. “Aside from participation by the three branches of military, this year also involved drills for space warfare, electronic warfare and electromagnetic spectrum operations.”

Although no specific adversary was named, the posturing and direction of the drills made it obvious they were aimed at responding to China as a potential adversary, the institute said.

“The drills were clearly aimed at improving the two countries’ ability to respond to threats to the first island chain. They were intended as a show of force to deter China,” it said.

Orient Shield was initially conceived as a response to the threat of a potential invasion of Japan by the Soviet Union, and was expanded to include responses to a North Korea following the Cold War, the institute said.

However, this year its focus was squarely on protecting the first island chain and threats to stability in the Taiwan Strait, it said.

The shift of the US and Japan’s defense focus to the region could help maintain security in the Taiwan Strait and the two countries might also assist Taiwan in the event of a conflict with China, it said.