Israel’s key allies, the US and UK, joined it on Sunday in blaming Iran for a deadly tanker attack off Oman, despite Tehran’s denials, and Washington vowed an “appropriate response.”
The US and UK statements came after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that there was “evidence” linking Iran to the attack after Tehran rejected its archfoe’s “baseless accusations.”
The MT Mercer Street, managed by prominent Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer, was attacked off Oman on Thursday last week.
Photo: Reuters
A British security guard and a Romanian crew member were killed in what the US, the UK and the vessel’s operator, Zodiac Maritime, said appeared to be a drone strike.
Israel had blamed Iran, with Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid on Friday last week saying that he had ordered the nation’s diplomats to push for UN action against “Iranian terrorism.”
Tehran on Sunday denied involvement, with Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh saying that Israel “must stop such baseless accusations.”
“Iran will not hesitate for a moment to defend its ... interests and national security,” he told journalists.
Shortly afterward, Bennett accused Iran of “trying to evade responsibility for the event” in a “cowardly manner.”
“I determine, with absolute certainty, that Iran carried out the attack against the ship,” Bennett said. “The intelligence evidence for this exists and we expect the international community will make it clear to the Iranian regime that they have made a serious mistake. In any case, we know how to send a message to Iran in our own way.”
British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab said London believed that the attack was “deliberate, targeted and a clear violation of international law by Iran,” and “UK assessments” showed Iran used “one or more UAVs [uncrewed aerial vehicles]” to target the tanker.
“Iran must end such attacks, and vessels must be allowed to navigate freely in accordance with international law,” Raab said in a statement.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was “confident that Iran conducted this attack,” and said that an “appropriate response” was forthcoming.
Lapid later on Sunday said that he had spoken with Blinken and Raab, and that he was “pleased” both had “condemned these terrorist acts.”
“Israel will continue to hold conversations with our allies around the world and work together to formulate the necessary steps to combat ongoing Iranian terror,” Lapid said in a statement.
Israel’s chief of staff has spoken to his British counterpart about “recent events in the region and common challenges faced by both countries,” the statement said.
Maritime analysts Dryad Global said that the attack was the fifth against a ship connected to Israel since February.
The tanker was traveling from Dar es Salaam in Tanzania to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates with no cargo aboard when it was hit, Zodiac Maritime said.
BREAKING RECORDS: Kuo Hsing-chun’s snatch, clean and jerk, and combined lifts were all Olympic records, although well off her combined world record Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳) yesterday completed her elusive quest for Olympic gold, clinching Taiwan’s first win at the Tokyo Games as she set Olympic records in the women’s under-59kg weight class. Kuo, who has not lost a major competition in her weight class since the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she was hampered by injury and finished third, finally chased down the gold medal that had long remained just out of her grasp. The 27-year-old finished with a combined lift of 236kg — 103kg in the snatch and 133kg in the clean and jerk — 21kg more
A TAIWAN FIRST: The duo are the first badminton players from Taiwan to climb an Olympic podium, and Tai Tzu-ying has a shot at doing the same today Taiwanese badminton duo Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) yesterday won the nation’s first Olympic gold medal in the sport when they prevailed over a third-seeded Chinese pair in the final of the men’s doubles at the Tokyo Olympics. Lee and Wang, both first-time Olympians, defeated Liu Yuchen (劉雨辰) and Li Junhui (李俊慧) 21-18, 21-12 in a 34-minute final at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza. As of yesterday, Taiwan had bagged seven medals in Tokyo — two golds, two silvers and three bronzes — topping its previous best of five medals in 2000 and 2004. Taiwan moved to No. 17 in the
NO ‘ONE CHINA’ LIE: The appropriations act passed the US House of Representatives with a vote of 217-212, but still needs Senate approval and the president’s signature The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a foreign assistance spending bill with an amendment forbidding that funds be used to create, procure or display maps depicting Taiwan as part of the People’s Republic of China. The amendment was introduced by five Republican representatives — Tom Tiffany, Steve Chabot, Scott Perry, Kat Cammack and Mike Gallagher — and passed unanimously in a bundle with a dozen other amendments. “This is a common sense measure,” Tiffany said, speaking on the House floor on Wednesday. “As we all know, Taiwan has never been part of communist China. The Taiwanese people elect their
THE HOME TEAM: DPP Legislator Kao Chia-yu said she canceled her booking for an AstraZeneca shot as soon as she heard that the Medigen vaccine was an option President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that she would get inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Taiwan-based Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗). Tsai wrote on Facebook that she had registered for her first vaccine dose using the national online COVID-19 vaccination booking system, which allows people to indicate their preferred vaccine brand and to make an appointment when the shot becomes available. Tsai said that she opted for the Medigen vaccine — one of three now available on the system, along with the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines — even though Medigen has yet to deliver any doses or provide a