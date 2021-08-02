Afghan government forces yesterday struggled against Taliban assaults on several major cities as the insurgents stepped up a nationwide offensive that saw a key airport in the south come under rocket fire overnight.
Hundreds of commandos were deployed to the western city of Herat, while authorities in the southern city of Lashkar Gah called for more troops to rein in the assaults.
Fighting has surged across the country since early May, when US-led foreign forces began a final withdrawal from Afghanistan that is almost complete.
Photo: EPA-EFE
After seizing large tracts of rural territory and capturing key border crossings, the Taliban have started assaulting provincial capitals with grueling onslaughts.
Flights out of Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-largest city and the former stronghold for the insurgents, were halted after rockets struck the airport before dawn.
Airport chief Massoud Pashtun said two rockets had hit the runway and repairs were under way, with planes likely to resume service later yesterday.
The facility is vital to maintaining the logistics and air support needed to keep the Taliban from overrunning the city, while also providing aerial cover for large tracts of southern Afghanistan.
The attack came as the Taliban inched closer to overwhelming at least two other provincial capitals, including nearby Lashkar Gah in Helmand Province.
“Fighting is going on inside the city and we have asked for special forces to be deployed,” Ataullah Afghan, head of the Helmand provincial council, told reporters.
Afghan security forces have increasingly relied on airstrikes to push the militants back from cities even as they run the risk of hitting civilians in heavily populated areas.
“The city is in the worst condition. I do not know what will happen,” said Halim Karimi, a resident of Lashkar Gah, a city of 200,000 residents. “Neither the Taliban will have mercy on us, nor will the government stop bombing.”
Further west in Herat, fighting continued on the city’s outskirts overnight with airstrikes targeting Taliban positions, following another day of dramatic clashes between the insurgents and Afghan security forces bolstered by local militia fighters.
Herat provincial governor’s spokesman Jailani Farhad said that about 100 militants had been killed in the attacks.
Both the Taliban and government forces tend to exaggerate their claims of casualties inflicted on the other’s forces and true counts are difficult to independently verify.
Yesterday, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said that hundreds of commandos had been sent to Herat to help beat back the insurgent assault.
“These forces will increase offensive operations and suppress the Taliban in Herat,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.
As fighting raged, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani again slammed the Taliban for failing to marshal their negotiating power to reach a peace deal.
“We want peace, but they want us to surrender,” Ghani said at a Cabinet meeting.
The Taliban have seized Afghan cities in the past, but have managed to retain them only briefly.
