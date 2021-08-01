Mushrooming outbreaks of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 prompted China and Australia to impose stricter COVID-19 curbs yesterday, as the WHO urged the world to contain the mutation before it turns into something deadlier and draws out the COVID-19 pandemic.
China’s most serious surge of coronavirus infections in months spread to two more areas yesterday — Fujian Province and the megacity of Chongqing — in an outbreak that now spans 14 provinces.
More than 200 cases have been linked to a Delta cluster in Nanjing, where nine cleaners at an international airport tested positive.
Photo: AFP
“The main strain circulating at present is the Delta variant ... which poses an even greater challenge to virus prevention and control work,” Chinese National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng (米鋒) said.
The nation where the disease first emerged has rushed to prevent the highly transmissible strain from taking root by putting more than 1 million people under lockdown and reinstituting mass testing campaigns.
Worldwide, coronavirus infections are once again on the upswing, with the WHO announcing an 80 percent average increase over the past four weeks in five of the health agency’s six regions, a jump largely fueled by the Delta variant.
First detected in India, the strain has now reached 132 countries and territories.
“Delta is a warning: It’s a warning that the virus is evolving, but it is also a call to action that we need to move now before more dangerous variants emerge,” WHO Health Emergencies Program executive director Michael Ryan told a news conference.
Both high- and low-income countries are struggling to gain the upper hand against Delta, with the vastly unequal sprint for vaccines leaving room for variants to wreak havoc and further evolve.
In Australia, where only about 14 percent of the population is jabbed, the third-largest city of Brisbane and other parts of Queensland state entered a snap lockdown yesterday as a cluster of the Delta variant produced six new cases.
“The only way to beat the Delta strain is to move quickly, to be fast and to be strong,” Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles said while informing millions that they would be under three days of strict stay-at-home orders.
Restrictions are also in place in many other parts of the Asia-Pacific region to combat Delta. In Malaysia, a nationwide lockdown spurred protest yesterday as people defied the curbs to take to the streets, piling pressure on Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to resign.
“This government is ... crippling the economy and also destroying our country’s democracy,” Karmun Loh, taking part in the protest in downtown Kuala Lumpur, told reporters.
However, the Bangladeshi government was easing curbs, despite a Delta surge, prompting hundreds of thousands of garment workers to rush back to major cities after the government said export factories could reopen from today.
With the Delta variant spreading at speed, doubts are growing over the efficacy of vaccines against the strain.
The US Centers for Disease Control on Friday released an analysis that found fully immunized people with so-called breakthrough infections of the Delta variant can spread the disease as easily as unvaccinated people.
BREAKING RECORDS: Kuo Hsing-chun’s snatch, clean and jerk, and combined lifts were all Olympic records, although well off her combined world record Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳) yesterday completed her elusive quest for Olympic gold, clinching Taiwan’s first win at the Tokyo Games as she set Olympic records in the women’s under-59kg weight class. Kuo, who has not lost a major competition in her weight class since the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she was hampered by injury and finished third, finally chased down the gold medal that had long remained just out of her grasp. The 27-year-old finished with a combined lift of 236kg — 103kg in the snatch and 133kg in the clean and jerk — 21kg more
NEXT ROUND: About 1.44 million people who have registered online to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine are to get text messages today to book a vaccine appointment Strict border control measures, including a ban on foreign nationals entering or transiting through Taiwan, are to continue, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 10 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and no deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said five of the cases tested positive during isolation or upon ending it. The sources of infection of eight cases have been identified, one remains unclear and one is under investigation, he said, adding that 87.8 percent of the people infected with COVID-19 since May 11 have been released from isolation. Chen said an
NO ‘ONE CHINA’ LIE: The appropriations act passed the US House of Representatives with a vote of 217-212, but still needs Senate approval and the president’s signature The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a foreign assistance spending bill with an amendment forbidding that funds be used to create, procure or display maps depicting Taiwan as part of the People’s Republic of China. The amendment was introduced by five Republican representatives — Tom Tiffany, Steve Chabot, Scott Perry, Kat Cammack and Mike Gallagher — and passed unanimously in a bundle with a dozen other amendments. “This is a common sense measure,” Tiffany said, speaking on the House floor on Wednesday. “As we all know, Taiwan has never been part of communist China. The Taiwanese people elect their
THE HOME TEAM: DPP Legislator Kao Chia-yu said she canceled her booking for an AstraZeneca shot as soon as she heard that the Medigen vaccine was an option President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that she would get inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Taiwan-based Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗). Tsai wrote on Facebook that she had registered for her first vaccine dose using the national online COVID-19 vaccination booking system, which allows people to indicate their preferred vaccine brand and to make an appointment when the shot becomes available. Tsai said that she opted for the Medigen vaccine — one of three now available on the system, along with the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines — even though Medigen has yet to deliver any doses or provide a