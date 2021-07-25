Barely 48 hours before the arrival in China of one of US President Joe Biden’s most-trusted diplomats, Beijing on Friday announced its decision to impose counter-sanctions on seven US citizens and entities, including former US secretary of commerce Wilbur Ross, in retaliation against Washington’s earlier sanctions on Chinese officials over crackdowns in Hong Kong.
Biden’s administration announced sanctions on seven Chinese officials on Friday last week and warned US businesses of the “growing risks” posed by Beijing and Hong Kong.
It is not the first time Washington and Beijing have imposed mutual sanctions, but the latest round marks the first time China has done so using its new Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, which was passed last month.
Photo: Reuters
Others affected in Beijing’s “reciprocal counter-sanctions” are the current or former heads of a range of US organizations, including the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs, the International Republican Institute, Human Rights Watch, and the Washington-based Hong Kong Democracy Council.
In response to Beijing’s sanctions, one of the affected US citizens, Human Rights Watch China director Sophie Richardson wrote on Twitter: “thanks, for the extra motivation!”
Since the enactment of the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, Beijing’s decision to impose counter-sanctions was expected, but the timing of it is indicative of the deteriorating US-China relations.
It also came just less than 48 hours before US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman’s visit to China today.
“Washington has reiterated that Sherman’s visit and talk with the Chinese side will be from ‘a position of strength,’ but Beijing may want to remind [the Biden administration] that they are equals,” said Ma Ji (馬吉), a senior C.V. Starr lecturer at Peking University’s School of Transnational Law.
“Of course, none of those targeted are in Biden’s inner circle, which means that Beijing still wants to continue the conversation with Washington, but by issuing this list shortly before Sherman’s visit, Beijing clearly intends to reduce her expectations,” Ma added.
MEDIGEN: The vaccine must also be reviewed by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices before it is added to the national vaccination program An emergency use authorization (EUA) for Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) COVID-19 vaccine — MVC-COV1901 — for people aged 20 and older was issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said a specialists’ meeting was held at the FDA on Sunday to review Medigen’s application to manufacture and distribute its COVID-19 vaccine, and the panel approved it. FDA Director Wu Hsiu-mei (吳秀梅) said the meeting consisted of 21 specialists from the fields of chemistry, manufacturing and controls, pharmacy, toxicology, clinical medicine, public health, law and medical ethics. There were no major concerns over
STABLE TREND: Community spread is still occurring in Taipei and New Taipei City, so it could be difficult to return to zero new infections, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 15 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, three imported cases and four deaths. Six of the local cases tested positive during isolation or upon ending isolation, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The local infections were all reported in northern Taiwan. New Taipei City led the case count with seven infections, followed by Taipei with five cases and Taoyuan with three, he said. The infection sources of nine cases have been identified and six remain unclear, CECC data showed. Asked if a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert could be lowered after
LAND ALERT UNCERTAIN: The CWB was waiting to observe how In-Fa shifts as it moves north to determine when to issue a land alert, a forecaster at the bureau said Residents of northern Taiwan should brace for heavy rain today and tomorrow as Typhoon In-Fa approaches the northeast, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. A land alert for the typhoon would be issued depending on the angle at which it moves north today, the bureau said. The bureau on Wednesday issued a sea alert for the typhoon, which applies to ships operating off the nation’s northern, northeastern and southeastern coasts. As of 8:30pm yesterday, In-Fa’s center was 470km southeast of Taipei, moving northwest at 6kph. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 180kph, and had a radius of 200km. The typhoon was moving
‘BREAKTHROUGH’: All countries should be free to pursue closer ties with Taiwan, a leading democracy, a major economy, and a force for good in the world, the AIT said Taiwan is to establish a “Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania,” the first office in Europe to be called Taiwanese, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced yesterday. “It is an important diplomatic breakthrough,” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) wrote on Facebook, thanking diplomatic personnel for the significant achievement. To expand the nation’s relations with central and eastern Europe, especially with Baltic nations, the government decided to establish the office in Vilnius, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told an online news conference. The plan signals progress in Taiwan-Europe relations, as it has been 18 years since the nation last opened an office on the