The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) at 8pm yesterday issued a sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa and said that a land warning might be issued today.
In-Fa was about 540km east-southeast of Taipei and was moving west at 8kph, the bureau said.
It had maximum sustained winds of 144kph, with gusts of up to 180kph, bureau data showed.
The international standard for a typhoon is maximum sustained winds of at least 119kph.
Given that In-Fa has been moving slowly, CWB forecaster Lin Ping-yu (林秉煜) said that the bureau is likely to issue a land warning today, either in the afternoon or in the evening.
Neither the CWB nor the US Navy’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center expect the eye of the storm to make landfall in Taiwan, forecasting that it would veer north and head toward China’s Zhejiang Province.
Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP
However, the typhoon would bring strong wind and heavy rain to northern Taiwan, including Yilan County, today and tomorrow, Lin said.
It would cause high waves along the east coast and Hengchun Peninsula, he said.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Cempaka is expected to weaken as it moves west, Lin said.
Cempaka made landfall in China’s Guangdong Province on Tuesday evening, the bureau said.
‘OUR BUSINESS’: DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu confirmed the aircraft’s stopover, saying that its significance lay in the fact that it took place A US military transport plane made a brief stopover yesterday morning in Taipei, drawing media attention and no comment from the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A C-146A Wolfhound touched down at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) at 9:32am after flying from Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan, Television Broadcasts Satellite (TVBS) reported. Apart from regular landing procedures handled by the airport, the air force said that it had no contact with the aircraft. It was reportedly carrying a package for newly installed AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk, who is undergoing a 14-day quarantine after arriving in
MEDIGEN: The vaccine must also be reviewed by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices before it is added to the national vaccination program An emergency use authorization (EUA) for Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) COVID-19 vaccine — MVC-COV1901 — for people aged 20 and older was issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said a specialists’ meeting was held at the FDA on Sunday to review Medigen’s application to manufacture and distribute its COVID-19 vaccine, and the panel approved it. FDA Director Wu Hsiu-mei (吳秀梅) said the meeting consisted of 21 specialists from the fields of chemistry, manufacturing and controls, pharmacy, toxicology, clinical medicine, public health, law and medical ethics. There were no major concerns over
STABLE TREND: Community spread is still occurring in Taipei and New Taipei City, so it could be difficult to return to zero new infections, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 15 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, three imported cases and four deaths. Six of the local cases tested positive during isolation or upon ending isolation, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The local infections were all reported in northern Taiwan. New Taipei City led the case count with seven infections, followed by Taipei with five cases and Taoyuan with three, he said. The infection sources of nine cases have been identified and six remain unclear, CECC data showed. Asked if a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert could be lowered after
‘VERY GRATEFUL’: Central Epidemic Command Center officials greeted a Japan Airlines flight with signs thanking Japan for its latest vaccine donation Taiwan yesterday received three shipments of COVID-19 vaccines, a total of 1.88 million doses. The nation has so far received 8.92 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines. First to arrive was a donation from Japan. A Japan Airlines Co flight arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at about 1:45pm with 970,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on board. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), and center officials Wang Pi-sheng (王必勝) and Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) greeted the flight holding signs thanking the Japanese government for its latest donation. Japan has donated a total