A sea alert for Typhoon In-Fa could be issued this morning as it moves toward Taiwan, although it remains uncertain if its center would make landfall, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Cempaka was upgraded to a typhoon yesterday morning as it moved north toward China’s Guangdong Province, the bureau said.
As of 2pm yesterday, In-Fa was classified as a tropical storm and was centered 800km east of Taipei, moving west at 13kph with maximum sustained winds of 101kph.
Photo: Lu Hsien-hsiu, Taipei Times
It was upgraded to a moderate typhoon at 8pm yesterday evening.
In other news, the bureau yesterday announced that it had completed the installation and renovation of 576 automatic weather observation stations nationwide.
The 14-year project had cost NT$290 million (US$10.33 million), the bureau said.
Photo courtesy of the Central Weather Bureau via CNA
The automatic system, including 437 weather observation stations and 139 rain observation stations, would enable the agency to collect meteorological data that could be used to prevent damage and casualties caused by flooding, mudflows and landslides, it said.
The bureau has since 1985 budgeted funding annually to build the 24-hour automatic weather observation system, it said.
By 2005, 257 rain observation stations and 119 weather observation stations had been installed.
Between 2006 and last year, the bureau gradually retired old stations and installed new ones, it said.
With advances in weather forecast technology, the bureau also upgraded some of the rain observation stations so that they are able to monitor changes in temperature, humidity, air pressure and wind speed.
That helped raise the density of observation stations nationwide, it added.
The system not only enhances the efficiency of the weather forecast service, it also enables the agency to more accurately forecast occurrences of topography-induced weather, such as high temperatures in the East Rift Valley between Hualien and Taitung, strong precipitation in the mountainous areas of New Taipei City, and Yilan and Pingtung counties, as well as katabatic wind in the Hengchun Peninsula.
Weather data collected by the system would allow the agency to issue timely alerts for typhoons and other extreme weather events, and it can also be used in scientific research, the bureau said.
‘OUR BUSINESS’: DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu confirmed the aircraft’s stopover, saying that its significance lay in the fact that it took place A US military transport plane made a brief stopover yesterday morning in Taipei, drawing media attention and no comment from the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A C-146A Wolfhound touched down at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) at 9:32am after flying from Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan, Television Broadcasts Satellite (TVBS) reported. Apart from regular landing procedures handled by the airport, the air force said that it had no contact with the aircraft. It was reportedly carrying a package for newly installed AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk, who is undergoing a 14-day quarantine after arriving in
MEDIGEN: The vaccine must also be reviewed by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices before it is added to the national vaccination program An emergency use authorization (EUA) for Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) COVID-19 vaccine — MVC-COV1901 — for people aged 20 and older was issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said a specialists’ meeting was held at the FDA on Sunday to review Medigen’s application to manufacture and distribute its COVID-19 vaccine, and the panel approved it. FDA Director Wu Hsiu-mei (吳秀梅) said the meeting consisted of 21 specialists from the fields of chemistry, manufacturing and controls, pharmacy, toxicology, clinical medicine, public health, law and medical ethics. There were no major concerns over
STABLE TREND: Community spread is still occurring in Taipei and New Taipei City, so it could be difficult to return to zero new infections, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 15 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, three imported cases and four deaths. Six of the local cases tested positive during isolation or upon ending isolation, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The local infections were all reported in northern Taiwan. New Taipei City led the case count with seven infections, followed by Taipei with five cases and Taoyuan with three, he said. The infection sources of nine cases have been identified and six remain unclear, CECC data showed. Asked if a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert could be lowered after
‘VERY GRATEFUL’: Central Epidemic Command Center officials greeted a Japan Airlines flight with signs thanking Japan for its latest vaccine donation Taiwan yesterday received three shipments of COVID-19 vaccines, a total of 1.88 million doses. The nation has so far received 8.92 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines. First to arrive was a donation from Japan. A Japan Airlines Co flight arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at about 1:45pm with 970,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on board. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), and center officials Wang Pi-sheng (王必勝) and Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) greeted the flight holding signs thanking the Japanese government for its latest donation. Japan has donated a total