The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 15 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, three imported cases and four deaths.
Six of the local cases tested positive during isolation or upon ending isolation, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.
The local infections were all reported in northern Taiwan. New Taipei City led the case count with seven infections, followed by Taipei with five cases and Taoyuan with three, he said.
The infection sources of nine cases have been identified and six remain unclear, CECC data showed.
Asked if a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert could be lowered after Monday next week and whether there might still be hidden transmission chains in Taipei and New Taipei City, Chen said while the trend seems relatively stable, the COVID-19 situation can change quickly, so the center is still working to keep the outbreak under control.
The test positivity rate has dropped from 0.1 percent to between 0.02 and 0.06 percent over the past two weeks, which is much lower than the WHO’s recommendation that test positivity rates remain below or at 5 percent for 14 days before countries or regions reopen, Chen said.
About 40,000 to 60,000 tests are conducted daily on weekdays and about 30,000 tests daily on weekends, but the test positivity remains low, he added.
However, Chen said the situation in Taipei and New Taipei City is more complicated, as community spread is still occurring there, so bringing the daily confirmed cases back to zero might be difficult.
Reporters asked Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) about a news report on Saturday that the CECC on Thursday informed healthcare facilities that fully vaccinated medical workers, hospitalized people and their accompanying caregivers would be exempted from regular mandatory testing.
Lo said the weekly COVID-19 testing of healthcare professionals started in the middle of May, so they have been tested many times.
As many of them have been fully vaccinated, they should no longer be required to undergo weekly testing, he said.
However, if medical workers, hospitalized people and their accompanying caregivers show COVID-19 symptoms, they can still receive a government-funded test in hospital, he added.
The CECC also reported three imported cases, from Spain, the UK and the US.
The four people who died were three men and one woman, aged between 40 and 90.
They all had underlying health conditions, CECC data showed.
‘OUR BUSINESS’: DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu confirmed the aircraft’s stopover, saying that its significance lay in the fact that it took place A US military transport plane made a brief stopover yesterday morning in Taipei, drawing media attention and no comment from the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A C-146A Wolfhound touched down at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) at 9:32am after flying from Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan, Television Broadcasts Satellite (TVBS) reported. Apart from regular landing procedures handled by the airport, the air force said that it had no contact with the aircraft. It was reportedly carrying a package for newly installed AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk, who is undergoing a 14-day quarantine after arriving in
NEXT ROUND: Eligible recipients will receive a text message for booking their vaccine appointment by age, in descending order, if demand exceeds supply The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday expanded registration for the national online COVID-19 vaccination booking system to include people aged 18 to 49. From 9am yesterday, the booking system, 1922.gov.tw, started allowing people born in or before 2003 to register for vaccination, said Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), the CECC deputy head. However, due to heavy online traffic after the announcement, the server crashed yesterday morning, before stabilizing at about midday. The eligibility was expanded from people in the ninth priority group — those aged 18 to 64 who have a high-risk disease, a rare disease or catastrophic
PRIVATE EFFORT: The shots are to arrive by the end of September and the firms have not mentioned reserving doses for their employees, the minister of health said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and the Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密)-affiliated Yonglin Foundation yesterday said they would each donate 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the government. The companies announced the donations in two separate postings on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, where their shares are traded. The announcements came after Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co (上海復星醫藥集團), which distributes the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Macau, said a day earlier that it had signed deals with the companies. The government late last month authorized the two tech companies to purchase up to 10 million
‘VERY GRATEFUL’: Central Epidemic Command Center officials greeted a Japan Airlines flight with signs thanking Japan for its latest vaccine donation Taiwan yesterday received three shipments of COVID-19 vaccines, a total of 1.88 million doses. The nation has so far received 8.92 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines. First to arrive was a donation from Japan. A Japan Airlines Co flight arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at about 1:45pm with 970,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on board. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), and center officials Wang Pi-sheng (王必勝) and Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) greeted the flight holding signs thanking the Japanese government for its latest donation. Japan has donated a total