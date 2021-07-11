Taipei police said they are investigating six people in connection with the alleged sale of fake oximeters illegally imported from China.
The suspects allegedly imported the oximeters using forged paperwork, claiming that the devices were pedometers, and then sold more than 7,000 of them to a distributor that resold them to clinics and pharmacies, police said on Wednesday.
An investigator who initiated the case said they were alerted to the situation after reading a report that a member of the public had tested an oximeter purchased from a pharmacy on a doll, and it reportedly gave a reading.
Investigators lead by the Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office on Tuesday raided nine sites in Taipei, Taoyuan and Kaohsiung, and confiscated 856 fake oximeters illegally imported from China, the office said.
The office said it was questioning a man surnamed Chang (張) associated with Sanrise Enterprise Co (詔陽公司), three men surnamed Lin (林), Kuo (郭) and Hsu (徐) associated with Commode 2050 Enterprise Co (澄希公司), a man surnamed Yu (余) associated with Z.Y. World Co (宸洋有限公司) and a man surnamed Chen (陳) associated with Bell Bill Co (貝爾比爾公司).
The men allegedly imported the fake oximeters at a cost of 40 yuan (US$6.17) each, and resold them for NT$300 (US$10.68) each to clinics and pharmacies in Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan, prosecutor Huang Mu-han (黃睦涵) said.
The pharmacies sold them for NT$800, he said, adding that certified oximeters normally sell for three to four times that price.
Based on an initial estimate, the men would likely face combined charges with fines totaling more than NT$3 million, he said.
The six men were charged with breaching the Medical Devices Act (醫療器材管理法), but as it was deemed unnecessary to detain them, they were released on bail, Huang said.
The office appealed to businesses not to exacerbate the difficulties people are facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic by illegally profiting from medical supplies.
WASHINGTON COMMENTS: A US official said that Taiwan has a right to peace and should have an international role, but that the US does not support independence The Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign nation, not part of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, after Washington said it does not support Taiwanese independence. “We support a strong unofficial relationship with Taiwan. We do not support Taiwan’s independence. We fully recognize, understand the sensitivities involved here,” US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday during a videoconference with the Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI). Campbell made the remarks when asked by ASPI International Security and Diplomacy vice president Daniel Russel how much love and support Washington can show to
SANCTIONED ACTIVITIES: Officials said libraries would open, some exercise activities would be allowed at schools and film crews could work, with some provisos The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday extended a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert to July 26, although some measures are to be relaxed on Tuesday next week. The alert was first issued on May 15 in Taipei and New Taipei City, before being expanded nationwide four days later. It was to expire on Monday next week, but was extended for a fourth time yesterday. The nation is “very close” to having indicators fall below the criteria for a level 3 alert, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. According to
1922.GOV.TW: People in the ninth and 10th priority groups are encouraged to start registering their willingness to be vaccinated from Tuesday next week The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday unveiled the national online COVID-19 vaccination booking system and announced that a trial program was launched on three outlying islands yesterday morning. Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳), who designed the system, said that after discussions with local governments, they mostly agreed that the system should be used for scheduling vaccinations for those aged under 65, so it would be launched when the ninth and 10th priority groups are eligible for vaccination. The ninth priority group is people aged 18 to 64, who have a high-risk disease, a rare disease or catastrophic illness; while the 10th
BACK TO WORK: Six requirements were laid out for Huannan Market, which is resuming operations today, including negative PCR tests and real-name registration The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday reported 28 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the lowest number since the outbreak started in May. The center also reported one death, a woman in her 70s, who had an underlying health condition. It also reported that the average age of COVID-19 deaths in the nation is 73, and that 90.1 percent had underlying health conditions. Of the 28 local cases, 19 were female and nine were male, ranging in age from younger than five to older than 90, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Thirteen of the cases tested positive