It is likely that the military’s Hsiung Feng III (“Brave Wind,” HF-3) missile would be upgraded with military-grade GPS technology, which would greatly increase its precision strike capabilities, military source said yesterday on condition of anonymity.
The HF-3 supersonic anti-surface missile is the main missile used by Taiwanese military ships and coastal batteries, they said.
The missile’s effective range is about 150km, while an augmented version of the HF-3 with an effective range of 250km to 400km is rumored to have passed combat trials, the source said.
The deployed missiles use commercial GPS technology, which is less accurate than military-grade GPS, they said.
The military has neither confirmed nor denied rumors that the augmented HF-3 is being produced in small numbers, they added.
The US government is to sell Taiwan General Atomics MQ-9B Sky Guardian drones and coastal Harpoon missile batteries, which both have military-grade GPS, and it is likely that the HF-3 would also be upgraded with the technology, they said.
The sale includes 4 MQ-9B drones with two mobile and two stationary ground control stations, and 14 Embedded GPS/Inertial Navigations System receivers with Selective Availability Anti-spoofing Modules, 12 of which would be installed on the drones.
Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) last year asked then-defense minister Yen De-fa (嚴得發) whether the MQ-9Bs and the Harpoon systems would be equipped with military-grade GPS, and whether the equipment would be compatible with the US military’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) system.
Yen affirmed the questions and said that Taiwan was seeking to integrate with the C4ISR system.
WASHINGTON COMMENTS: A US official said that Taiwan has a right to peace and should have an international role, but that the US does not support independence The Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign nation, not part of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, after Washington said it does not support Taiwanese independence. “We support a strong unofficial relationship with Taiwan. We do not support Taiwan’s independence. We fully recognize, understand the sensitivities involved here,” US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday during a videoconference with the Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI). Campbell made the remarks when asked by ASPI International Security and Diplomacy vice president Daniel Russel how much love and support Washington can show to
1922.GOV.TW: People in the ninth and 10th priority groups are encouraged to start registering their willingness to be vaccinated from Tuesday next week The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday unveiled the national online COVID-19 vaccination booking system and announced that a trial program was launched on three outlying islands yesterday morning. Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳), who designed the system, said that after discussions with local governments, they mostly agreed that the system should be used for scheduling vaccinations for those aged under 65, so it would be launched when the ninth and 10th priority groups are eligible for vaccination. The ninth priority group is people aged 18 to 64, who have a high-risk disease, a rare disease or catastrophic illness; while the 10th
SANCTIONED ACTIVITIES: Officials said libraries would open, some exercise activities would be allowed at schools and film crews could work, with some provisos The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday extended a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert to July 26, although some measures are to be relaxed on Tuesday next week. The alert was first issued on May 15 in Taipei and New Taipei City, before being expanded nationwide four days later. It was to expire on Monday next week, but was extended for a fourth time yesterday. The nation is “very close” to having indicators fall below the criteria for a level 3 alert, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. According to
BACK TO WORK: Six requirements were laid out for Huannan Market, which is resuming operations today, including negative PCR tests and real-name registration The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday reported 28 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the lowest number since the outbreak started in May. The center also reported one death, a woman in her 70s, who had an underlying health condition. It also reported that the average age of COVID-19 deaths in the nation is 73, and that 90.1 percent had underlying health conditions. Of the 28 local cases, 19 were female and nine were male, ranging in age from younger than five to older than 90, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Thirteen of the cases tested positive