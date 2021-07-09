Lithuanian Minister of the Economy and Innovation Ausrine Armonaite hopes to open a trade office in Taiwan this year, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported yesterday.
Armonaite said that opening representative offices in new markets is part of her mission as minister, because Lithuania is an export-driven economy, Deutsche Welle reported.
A shortage of microchips in Lithuania and other European countries is another reason for the need to establish a closer trade relationship with Taiwan, a key manufacturer of semiconductors, the report said.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
Establishing a trade office in Taiwan — which she hoped would happen in October or November — is not solely about trade, it also reflects the friendship that Taiwan and Lithuania established in the early 1990s, the report said.
Taiwan supported Lithuania and other Baltic states in their transition to liberal democracies and market economies, the report cited her as saying, adding that she thanked Taiwan for donating 100,000 masks to Lithuania at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On issues relating to China, Armonaite told Deutsche Welle that it is important to pay attention to what is happening in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet and other places.
“Some of the news that reaches us doesn’t go in line with human rights approaches,” she said. “This is something we can’t ignore and that’s why we are trying to build more economic relations with a diverse range of countries and regions.”
The proposal to open a trade office in Taiwan was reported by Lithuanian media in March.
Lithuanian media reports have said recently that its parliament is amending laws to allow the establishment of trade missions in countries with which Lithuania has no diplomatic ties.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said that the ministry welcomes Lithuania’s intention to expand cooperation with Taiwan, including its plan to set up a trade office in Taiwan and to amend laws to pave the way for that to happen.
Ou thanked Lithuania for its pledge on June 22 to donate 20,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan.
WASHINGTON COMMENTS: A US official said that Taiwan has a right to peace and should have an international role, but that the US does not support independence The Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign nation, not part of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, after Washington said it does not support Taiwanese independence. “We support a strong unofficial relationship with Taiwan. We do not support Taiwan’s independence. We fully recognize, understand the sensitivities involved here,” US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday during a videoconference with the Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI). Campbell made the remarks when asked by ASPI International Security and Diplomacy vice president Daniel Russel how much love and support Washington can show to
1922.GOV.TW: People in the ninth and 10th priority groups are encouraged to start registering their willingness to be vaccinated from Tuesday next week The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday unveiled the national online COVID-19 vaccination booking system and announced that a trial program was launched on three outlying islands yesterday morning. Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳), who designed the system, said that after discussions with local governments, they mostly agreed that the system should be used for scheduling vaccinations for those aged under 65, so it would be launched when the ninth and 10th priority groups are eligible for vaccination. The ninth priority group is people aged 18 to 64, who have a high-risk disease, a rare disease or catastrophic illness; while the 10th
BACK TO WORK: Six requirements were laid out for Huannan Market, which is resuming operations today, including negative PCR tests and real-name registration The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday reported 28 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the lowest number since the outbreak started in May. The center also reported one death, a woman in her 70s, who had an underlying health condition. It also reported that the average age of COVID-19 deaths in the nation is 73, and that 90.1 percent had underlying health conditions. Of the 28 local cases, 19 were female and nine were male, ranging in age from younger than five to older than 90, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Thirteen of the cases tested positive
MORE TIME NEEDED: The agreement with BioNTech is not a final contract and does not specify a possible date, but ensures the shots would be delivered from Germany Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Friday reached initial agreements to buy 5 million doses each of BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine, three sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters. The government has tried for months to buy the shots directly from Germany’s BioNTech and has blamed China for nixing a deal the two sides were due to sign earlier this year. China denies the accusations. Last month, facing public pressure about the slow pace of its inoculation program, the government agreed to allow Gou and TSMC to negotiate on