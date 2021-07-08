Protesters yesterday took to the streets across Myanmar to mark the anniversary of 1962 student protests against the country’s first junta, vowing defiance against its latest incarnation more than five months after it seized power.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since generals in February ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, with democracy protests met by a military crackdown that has killed more than 880 people, a local monitoring group said.
The economy is in freefall with thousands of civil servants and doctors on strike.
Photo: AFP
About 100 protesters moved quickly through the commercial capital, Yangon, early yesterday to mark the 1962 Yangon university protests against the first imposition of military rule in Myanmar, reporters said.
Hundreds were killed by troops and thousands disappeared in a brutal crackdown that many see being repeated almost seven decades later.
“Let’s root out the fascist army,” they chanted yesterday as some let off smoke bombs in orange and blue. “Keep the spirit of July 7 and fight the military dictatorship.”
Two minutes later they had gone — scattering quickly down side streets or jumping into waiting vehicles — as informants have tipped off police to previous flashmobs and protesters have been arrested.
Dozens also gathered in the second city of Mandalay holding signs, while in the central Sagaing region, protesters burned a Burmese army flag, images on local media showed.
Myanmar has been ruled almost continually by the military since 1962, just over a decade since independence.
It emerged from outright military rule in 2011, enacting economic and political reforms, including multiparty elections.
Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won a thumping majority in elections in 2015 and again last year, relegating the main military-backed party to the opposition.
Protests that drew hundreds of thousands onto the streets in February and March have given way to more nimble rallies in the face of a crackdown that has seen security forces use semi-automatic weapons on protesters.
NEW POLICY: The Central Epidemic Command Center said the requirement is in response to the global spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 Starting today, all arrivals to Taiwan are to be tested three times for COVID-19 before the end of their quarantine period. The policy is in response to the global spread of the more transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. People arriving by airplane or ship after noon today are to be subject to the policy in an effort to reinforce the health monitoring of international arrivals, the center said. Upon arrival at an airport or port, people who have traveled to “key high-risk countries” in the past 14 days would be checked into a government-funded centralized
CCP CENTENNIAL: Responding to Xi’s pledge, the Mainland Affairs Council said that Beijing should drop the military intimidation and talk with Taipei on an equal footing Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday pledged to complete “reunification” with Taiwan and vowed to “smash” any attempts at formal independence, drawing a stern rebuke from Taipei, which lambasted the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as a dictatorship. China, which considers independent Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up efforts under Xi to assert its sovereignty claims, including regular flights by fighter jets and bombers close to the nation. “Solving the Taiwan question and realizing the complete reunification of the motherland are the unswerving historical tasks of the CCP and the common aspiration of all Chinese people,” Xi said in a speech
BACK TO WORK: Six requirements were laid out for Huannan Market, which is resuming operations today, including negative PCR tests and real-name registration The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday reported 28 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the lowest number since the outbreak started in May. The center also reported one death, a woman in her 70s, who had an underlying health condition. It also reported that the average age of COVID-19 deaths in the nation is 73, and that 90.1 percent had underlying health conditions. Of the 28 local cases, 19 were female and nine were male, ranging in age from younger than five to older than 90, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Thirteen of the cases tested positive
1922.GOV.TW: People in the ninth and 10th priority groups are encouraged to start registering their willingness to be vaccinated from Tuesday next week The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday unveiled the national online COVID-19 vaccination booking system and announced that a trial program was launched on three outlying islands yesterday morning. Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳), who designed the system, said that after discussions with local governments, they mostly agreed that the system should be used for scheduling vaccinations for those aged under 65, so it would be launched when the ninth and 10th priority groups are eligible for vaccination. The ninth priority group is people aged 18 to 64, who have a high-risk disease, a rare disease or catastrophic illness; while the 10th