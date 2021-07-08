The Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign nation, not part of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, after Washington said it does not support Taiwanese independence.
“We support a strong unofficial relationship with Taiwan. We do not support Taiwan’s independence. We fully recognize, understand the sensitivities involved here,” US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday during a videoconference with the Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI).
Campbell made the remarks when asked by ASPI International Security and Diplomacy vice president Daniel Russel how much love and support Washington can show to Taiwan under its “one China” policy and the US’ Taiwan Relations Act.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
Taiwan has the right to live in peace and should have a role to play in the international community, particularly in areas related to vaccines and the COVID-19 pandemic, Campbell said.
He said that there is a “dangerous” balance to maintain across the Taiwan Strait and warned China about “catastrophic” results if it dares to do to Taiwan what it has done to Hong Kong.
In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked Washington for supporting Taiwan’s participation in international affairs and having donated it 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccines.
Since taking office, US President Joe Biden’s administration has repeatedly stressed that Washington’s support for Taiwan is “rock solid,” while it has also engaged other allies to underscore the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement.
As a responsible and reliable partner, Taiwan sustains close cooperation with the US on many regional and global issues, and the nation is glad to continue making contributions to the international society, Ou said.
Ou also asserted the nation’s sovereignty.
“ROC Taiwan is a sovereign nation, not part of the PRC; that is a fact as well as the ‘status quo,’” she said.
The government has been cautiously handling cross-strait relations based on a steady and practical attitude, while defending its liberal democracy and striving for more opportunities to participate in international affairs, Ou said.
The ministry would continue to work closely with the US and deepen bilateral partnerships based on firm foundations, she said.
In other news, the ministry on Tuesday night welcomed the appointment of Sandra Oudkirk — US senior official for APEC and deputy assistant secretary for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands — as the next director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), making her the first female director of the US’ de facto embassy.
“The @StateDept official brings a wealth of experience to the role, it’s expected the #Taiwan-#US relationship will continue flourishing under her watch,” the ministry wrote on Twitter yesterday.
