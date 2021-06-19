The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 187 domestic COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths.
Of the local infections, 83 are male and 104 are female, with an onset of symptoms between May 29 and Thursday, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told a daily news briefing in Taipei.
New Taipei City had the most local infections, reporting 76 cases, followed by Taipei with 71 cases, Miaoli County with 26, Taoyuan with six, Keelung with four, Taichung with two, and one each in Hualien and Hsinchu counties, CECC data showed.
Photo courtesy of the Pingtung County Government
Of the 21 deaths, 12 were men and nine women, in their 50s to 90s, the data showed. They passed away between Thursday last week and Wednesday, and all of them had chronic diseases.
Among them was a man in his 70s who died on Sunday after his infection was confirmed on the same day, the data showed.
The man developed symptoms and was hospitalized on Saturday.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
As for the regional distribution of deaths ascribed to the virus, New Taipei City has so far recorded the most fatalities, with 255, followed by Taipei with 206, Keelung with 17, Taoyuan with 14, Changhua County with eight, Taichung with four, Yilan and Hsinchu counties with two each, and Taitung and Yunlin counties as well as Kaohsiung with one fatality each, the data showed.
To prevent more fatalities, an expert consultation committee for treating severe COVID-19 cases has been established, CECC specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said.
The new committee would be headed by National Taiwan University Hospital Hsinchu Branch superintendent Yu Chong-jen (余忠仁), Chang said, adding that it would meet daily via videoconference, starting on Monday next week.
While a number of older people have died after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a more thorough investigation is needed to determine whether there was a correlation, Chen said, adding that vaccinations are needed to curb the spread of the virus.
The ratio of deaths per 1 million people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine is 19.6 in Taiwan, higher than 17.9 in France, but lower than 44.6 in Norway and 24.2 in the UK, he said.
The nation has recorded 20 deaths of people older than 75 years who received the vaccine, Chang said.
However, 229,566 Taiwanese of this age group have been given the AstraZeneca jab, and among them, the nation recorded fewer deaths per capita than South Korea, Chang said.
For every 10,000 Taiwanese vaccine recipients of that age group, 0.87 have died, compared with 1.42 in South Korea, he added.
As of yesterday, Taiwan had 13,771 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 518 deaths, including 511 fatalities after local infections, center data showed.
‘GOOD SIGN’: Thanks to public efforts, the number of COVID-19 cases is on a downward trend, the minister of health said, but told people not to let their guard down The COVID-19 situation appears to be relatively stable and on a downward trend, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, as he reported 185 domestic COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths. “This seems to be a relatively good sign,” Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told a daily news briefing. In Taipei and New Taipei City, the overall situation seems to be heading in a good direction, he added. He attributed it to public efforts to control the spread of the virus, but warned people against letting their guard down. Of the new local cases, 83 are males and
ROLLING OUT DOSES: The expansion aims to speed up Taiwan’s vaccination drive by making more Moderna jabs available to workers at hospitals, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday expanded the eligibility for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to all healthcare workers and non-healthcare workers in the highest vaccine priority group. The center said that 75,000 doses of the vaccine — half of the first batch Taiwan has received — were on Wednesday distributed to hospitals across the nation with specialized COVID-19 rooms, negative pressure wards and testing services. Thus far, they had only been offered to frontline healthcare workers and non-healthcare workers at the designated hospitals, it said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the eligibility was
The EU is set to lift travel restrictions for US and Taiwanese residents as soon as this week, in the latest step toward a return to normal, despite concerns over the spread of potentially dangerous COVID-19 variants. Portugal, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, proposed adding Taiwan, the US, Albania, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Macau, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Saudi Arabia and Serbia to a so-called “white list” of countries from which non-essential travel to the bloc is allowed, a diplomat familiar with the matter said. Assuming no objections, EU government envoys in Brussels would today approve the expanded
NO CONNECTION: Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang said the CECC has linked no deaths so far to the AstraZeneca vaccine Eleven people in the nation have died after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, but the deaths should not deter older people with chronic health conditions from getting vaccinated. Nine of the deaths — people aged 65 to 97 — took place three hours to one day after the AstraZeneca vaccine was given, the center said, while eight of the 11 deaths were people aged 75 or older, most of whom had chronic health conditions. On Wednesday, the center said that 12 more people — seven women and five men aged 42 to 97 at