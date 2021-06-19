The government is planning to authorize two of Taiwan’s top technology firms to represent it in negotiations to purchase up to 10 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電, TSMC) and the Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密)-affiliated YongLin Charity and Education Foundation would be allowed to negotiate the purchase of up to 5 million doses each, with the condition that the vaccines must be procured from the German company and government agencies would be tasked with distributing the doses, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday.
Lo gave little indication as to how likely the efforts were to succeed, but he described how the process would work should a deal be finalized.
Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office
Delivery dates for the vaccines would be based on “the status of the nation’s vaccine procurement efforts and the capacity of the manufacturer,” Lo said.
The process would follow the precedent set by Japan’s donation of 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month, Lo said.
Following international standard practice, the government would provide a liability disclaimer to the manufacturer and assume full responsibility for the distribution of the doses, he said.
Meanwhile, with the assistance of the German government, Taiwan would continue its own negotiations with BioNTech to meet domestic vaccine demand, Lo said.
Yesterday’s announcement came amid ongoing efforts by Hon Hai founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) to privately procure 5 million vaccine doses through the foundation — an initiative the government initially treated with skepticism.
However, due to an ongoing shortage of vaccines, officials have changed their tune and expressed willingness to cooperate with private procurement efforts, as long as they meet regulatory standards.
Ahead of the announcement yesterday, Gou on Facebook expressed frustration over what he said was the government’s continued hedging despite public support for his efforts.
“If there are no breakthroughs on the vital issues, then we are just spinning in circles,” Gou said. “Unlike other types of donations, vaccine donations touch on a specific set of legal obligations. The government must clearly state its position so that the donor can negotiate the quantity of the order and delivery time with the manufacturer.”
Gou requested a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on the issue, saying: “Without a clear statement from you [Tsai], the vaccine procurement process cannot truly begin.”
Later yesterday, Tsai met with Gou and TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音).
The Presidential Office said in a statement released after the meeting that Tsai expressed gratitude to Gou and Liu, and that she has instructed the Executive Yuan to provide full support to their efforts, helping them complete the authorization process as quickly as possible.
The three agreed that the doses must be “manufactured and packaged by the original manufacturer, and delivered straight to Taiwan,” the office said.
‘GOOD SIGN’: Thanks to public efforts, the number of COVID-19 cases is on a downward trend, the minister of health said, but told people not to let their guard down The COVID-19 situation appears to be relatively stable and on a downward trend, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, as he reported 185 domestic COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths. “This seems to be a relatively good sign,” Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told a daily news briefing. In Taipei and New Taipei City, the overall situation seems to be heading in a good direction, he added. He attributed it to public efforts to control the spread of the virus, but warned people against letting their guard down. Of the new local cases, 83 are males and
ROLLING OUT DOSES: The expansion aims to speed up Taiwan’s vaccination drive by making more Moderna jabs available to workers at hospitals, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday expanded the eligibility for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to all healthcare workers and non-healthcare workers in the highest vaccine priority group. The center said that 75,000 doses of the vaccine — half of the first batch Taiwan has received — were on Wednesday distributed to hospitals across the nation with specialized COVID-19 rooms, negative pressure wards and testing services. Thus far, they had only been offered to frontline healthcare workers and non-healthcare workers at the designated hospitals, it said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the eligibility was
The EU is set to lift travel restrictions for US and Taiwanese residents as soon as this week, in the latest step toward a return to normal, despite concerns over the spread of potentially dangerous COVID-19 variants. Portugal, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, proposed adding Taiwan, the US, Albania, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Macau, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Saudi Arabia and Serbia to a so-called “white list” of countries from which non-essential travel to the bloc is allowed, a diplomat familiar with the matter said. Assuming no objections, EU government envoys in Brussels would today approve the expanded
NO CONNECTION: Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang said the CECC has linked no deaths so far to the AstraZeneca vaccine Eleven people in the nation have died after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, but the deaths should not deter older people with chronic health conditions from getting vaccinated. Nine of the deaths — people aged 65 to 97 — took place three hours to one day after the AstraZeneca vaccine was given, the center said, while eight of the 11 deaths were people aged 75 or older, most of whom had chronic health conditions. On Wednesday, the center said that 12 more people — seven women and five men aged 42 to 97 at