Virus-hit tech firm continuing operations

JHUNAN CLUSTER: As of Sunday, more than 130 King Yuan Electronics Co factory workers had been confirmed to have COVID-19, the Miaoli County Government said

Staff writer, with CNA





King Yuan Electronics Co (KYEC, 京元電子) yesterday said that its operations in Miaoli County are continuing, despite COVID-19 cluster infections at its factories there, as it has reallocated its labor force after about 2,100 of its migrant workers were quarantined on Friday last week.

While production volume has fallen, factories are still operational, as local workers have been reassigned to fill the gaps, the IC testing and packaging service firm said.

The company said that output and revenue this month would each drop by 30 to 35 percent, more than its previous estimate of 4 to 6 percent.

A manufacturing plant operated by King Yuan Electronics Co is pictured in Miaoli County yesterday. Photo: CNA

KYEC’s revenue last month grew 10.72 percent year-on-year to NT$2.86 billion (US$103.2 million), while cumulative revenue in the first five months of this year expanded 8.87 percent to NT$12.17 billion.

The company’s major clients include Intel Corp, Qualcomm Inc, MediaTek Inc (聯發科), Nvidia Corp, STMicroelectronics NV, Xilinx Inc, Novatek Microelectronics Corp (聯詠科技), Will Semiconductor Co (韋爾半導體), Renesas Electronics Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電子) and Murata Manufacturing Co, company data showed.

KYEC said that it has not lost any clients or orders.

The company employs more than 7,000 people, about 2,100 of whom are migrant workers. The firm on Friday last week suspended work by migrant workers at its factories for 14 days, after a COVID-19 cluster was reported at its factories in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township (竹南).

As of Sunday, more than 130 KYEC factory workers had been confirmed to have COVID-19, 65 of whom were new infections reported that day, the Miaoli County Government said.

Fifty-five of the new cases were migrant workers, while the other 10 were Taiwanese, it said.

The Central Epidemic Command Center reported that 206 people, including 180 migrant workers, were on Sunday confirmed to have COVID-19 at three different technology companies in Miaoli County.

The center said that all migrant workers at the three companies must be quarantined for 14 days at government designated centers or at home, depending on their exposure risk, adding that they would all continue to receive full pay.

KYEC resumed operations on Sunday night at lower-than-normal production volume, acting spokesman Aaron Chang (張垂欽) said.

“Once migrant workers return to production lines in two weeks, the company will speed up production to make up for the losses,” he said. “The company sees no major impact on its annual finances.”

Additional reporting by Bloomberg