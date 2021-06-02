The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has approved Taishin Financial Holding Co’s (台新金控) application to acquire Prudential Life Insurance Co of Taiwan (保德信人壽), after it committed to selling all of its shares in Chang Hwa Bank (CHB, 彰化銀行) to fund the acquisition and to inject capital into the life insurer, the commission said yesterday.
Taishin Financial later announced that it would sell its CHB shares within six years and would not nominate new CHB board members or exercise its voting rights in the state-run bank’s board elections, ending its decades-long management dispute with the Ministry of Finance.
The commission told a videoconference that it approved the deal on Monday on two conditions: Taishin Financial must place all of its CHB shares in custody and it must meet Prudential Life Taiwan’s capital needs over the next decade, as the life insurer would need more capital to meet stricter solvency rules that are to take effect in Taiwan from 2026.
Photo: Kelson Wang, Taipei Times
Taishin Financial should have enough money to support the insurer as it has committed to operating it for a long time, Insurance Bureau Deputy Director-General Chang Yu-hui (張玉輝) said.
The commission did not set a minimum for how long Taishin Financial’s custodial arrangement should last, but it should match the firm’s capital injection plan for the life insurer, Banking Bureau Chief Secretary Phil Tong (童政彰) said.
The commission has reviewed Taishin Financial’s financial profile, and believes the firm’s financial strength should remain sound over the next three years, Tong said.
Taishin Financial’s capital adequacy ratio was 130 percent as of the end of last year, higher than the regulatory minimum of 100 percent, while its double leverage ratio was 118.17 percent, lower than the ceiling of 125 percent, he said.
The firm plans to complete the acquisition on July 1, Chang said, adding that it would use its own money to finance half of the NT$5.5 billion (US$199 million) deal and acquire the other half through loans.
Taishin Financial has promised to retain all Prudential Life Taiwan employees and protect policyholders’ rights, she said, adding that the firm’s board members must endorse its commitments before obtaining formal approval from the FSC.
Taishin Financial president Welch Lin (林維俊) said that the firm would dispose of its CHB shares by selling some directly on the market — including via after-hour trading and block trades — by issuing exchangeable bonds or by issuing class F preferred stocks, with the ratios of shares sold under the latter two methods being not more than one-third each.
The company has not finalized how much money it would need to inject into Prudential Life Taiwan, as it would depend on actuarial standards that have not yet been announced by the FSC, but the “money generated from the sales of our CHB shares should be more than what is needed,” Lin said.
Prudential Life Taiwan would be renamed, he said, adding that Taishin Financial’s appointment of a new management team at the insurer has not been approved by the commission.
VACCINES INCOMING: The CECC confirmed media reports that a first batch of Moderna COVID-19 shots was to arrive in Taipei from Luxembourg this afternoon BioNTech SE asked Taiwan to remove the words “my country” from a draft version of a news release that would have announced a vaccine deal, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed that 150,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were expected to arrive today. Talks with Germany’s BioNTech had begun on Aug. 20 last year, but discussions ended in January over the wording of a news release, said Chen, who heads the center. The company on Dec. 31 last year provided a final version of a vaccine contract, which the center signed and
STILL SPREADING: The daily case counts have not improved much and many cases had visited markets, so people should be especially vigilant, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 320 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, 166 backlogged cases and 21 deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that among the 320 local infections, 169 are male and 151 are female, from under the age of five to over 90. They began displaying symptoms from May 7 to Friday, he said. Of the 486 cases reported yesterday, 224 live in New Taipei City, followed by Taipei with 168 cases, Taichung with 33, Taoyuan with 19, Keelung with 14, Taitung and Yilan counties with five each, and Hualien and Chiayi
SLOWING: The virus’ Rt value, which predicts the number of people a patient could infect, has dropped to 1.02 and must fall below one for the outbreak to be under control The local COVID-19 situation is at a critical threshold, but it can hopefully be brought under control in the next couple of weeks, the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday. The center made the remarks after reporting 274 locally transmitted cases, 73 backlogged cases and 15 deaths. Of the 274 local infections, 129 are male and 145 are female, from under the age of five to older than 90, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. They began showing symptoms between April 29 and Sunday, he said. Of the 73 backlogged cases, 36 are male and
REAL-TIME SYSTEM: The number of backlogged cases has been falling over the past few days and should be cleared this week, the Minister of Health and Welfare said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 266 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 89 backlogged cases and 10 related deaths. Of the new cases, 123 are male and 143 are female, from under the age of five to older than 90, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. They began experiencing symptoms from May 14 to Saturday, he said. Of the backlogged cases, 42 are male and 47 are female, from under the age of five to older than 80, Chen said, adding that they began experiencing symptoms from May 13 to Thursday. Of the 355 cases