The Japanese government has recommended extending a state of emergency that includes Tokyo and other major cities, in a last-ditch effort to rein in COVID-19 infections ahead of the capital hosting the Olympic Games in less than two months.
Japanese Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy Yasutoshi Nishimura, the government’s point man for pandemic policy, yesterday said that the state of emergency that was due to end on Monday would be extended to June 20, a little more than a month before the Olympics start.
The extension is for Tokyo, Osaka and seven prefectures that comprise about half of the nation’s economy.
Photo: Bloomberg
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was to announce the formal decision, which was expected later yesterday.
Suga faces enormous pressure to keep the COVID-19 outbreak under control, as the public is worried the global sports spectacle could turn into a superspreader event, but he has few tools left to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Japanese government is running one of the slowest vaccination programs in the developed world, so far giving just 10.6 million shots, compared with 291 million in the US.
“If the current situations continue, it will be very difficult to hold the Olympics,” Tokyo Medical Association chairman Haruo Ozaki said in an online briefing on Thursday. “In that sense, this is the last chance.”
Nearly 60 percent of respondents in a Yomiuri newspaper poll this month said that the Games should be called off and the Asahi newspaper, a sponsor of the event, wrote in an editorial on Wednesday that Suga should make the decision to cancel.
A decision on whether to hold the Tokyo Olympics must be made by the end of next month at the latest, International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said in an interview with Jiji Press.
The committee has the final say, but in a statement this week it said all Games-related decisions “have always been and will always be taken in full agreement of all parties.”
The Olympic Games are scheduled to begin on July 23.
The extension comes after the US government on Monday said that Americans should avoid traveling to Japan because of the outbreak.
The warning — which came despite far lower infection rates in Japan than in the US — was a fresh blow to a nation struggling to convince the international community that it is ready to host the Olympics delayed from last year.
The latest state of emergency, put in place late last month, helped reduce the daily number of recorded infections in the capital from 1,027 on April 29 to 684 on Thursday.
The restrictions have meant that bars and restaurants have to close at 8pm, and are banned from selling alcohol, while some large stores have been closed.
Analysts factoring in a longer emergency now see a larger chance of the Japanese economy suffering a second straight quarterly contraction.
“Japan’s imminent extension to its virus emergency probably spells another recession,” said Yuki Masujima of Bloomberg Economics.
Canceling the Tokyo Olympics could then inflict further economic damage — it would cause a direct economic loss of about ￥1.4 trillion (US$12.75 billion), Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute chief economist Toshihiro Nagahama said.
Takahide Kiuchi at Nomura Research Institute estimated the figure at ￥1.8 trillion, based mainly on lost consumption.
DELAYED REPORTING: An additional 400 cases were integrated into the past week’s reports and the updated figures showed that new infections peaked on Monday The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 321 new local COVID-19 infections and two deaths, while an additional 400 cases that had been delayed in reporting have been added to the daily confirmed cases reported from Sunday last week to Friday. Two imported cases were also confirmed yesterday, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The 400 delayed cases have been added to the previously reported cases following “regression calibration,” he said. Of the 321 new cases, 162 are male and 159 are female, with the onset of symptoms or testing dates ranging from Monday last
HELP ON THE WAY: The CECC expects 2 million doses of vaccines to arrive by the end of June and 10 million doses, including local ones, to be available by August The nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert is to be extended until June 14, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported 281 locally transmitted cases, 261 backlogged cases and six deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the extension means that classes at all school levels would also be suspended until June 14, and everyone should continue to practice disease prevention measures. The COVID-19 alert was raised to level 3 for the whole nation on Wednesday last week, four days after it was issued in Taipei and New Taipei City, where the
HIT HARD: Among the 3,255 people confirmed with COVID-19 since April 15, 335 had suffered severe symptoms, or 10.3 percent of cases, Philip Lo said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 334 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 256 backlogged local cases and six deaths, while adding that its specialist advisory panel has suggested extending the nationwide level 3 alert. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the new local infections were 157 males and 177 females, who suffered the onset of symptoms between May 10 and Sunday. Most of the cases live in New Taipei City — 177, including 43 in Banciao District (板橋) — followed by 99 cases in Taipei, including 38 in Wanhua District (萬華), 19 in
VACCINES INCOMING: The CECC confirmed media reports that a first batch of Moderna COVID-19 shots was to arrive in Taipei from Luxembourg this afternoon BioNTech SE asked Taiwan to remove the words “my country” from a draft version of a news release that would have announced a vaccine deal, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed that 150,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were expected to arrive today. Talks with Germany’s BioNTech had begun on Aug. 20 last year, but discussions ended in January over the wording of a news release, said Chen, who heads the center. The company on Dec. 31 last year provided a final version of a vaccine contract, which the center signed and